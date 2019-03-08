Opening date revealed for new £7.5m seafront Premier Inn

The new Premier Inn at The Edge is opening on June 17. Picture: Arch e-tech Design Ltd Archant

Guests will start arriving at a seafront hotel later this month after the project was hit by delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The edge leisure complex will also include a cinema and casino. Picture: Joe Norton The edge leisure complex will also include a cinema and casino. Picture: Joe Norton

The Premier Inn taking shape at North Denes in Great Yarmouth is finally opening on June 17, after work was hampered by strong winds.

The hotel and Beefeater restaurant are the first to take up space at The Edge casino-lead leisure complex being assembled by Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones.

He also hopes to add an 8/10 screen multiplex cinema, five other branded restaurants, and an indoor play area.

A spokesman for Whitbread, the company behind the hotel chain, said a staff of more than 60 people had all been taken on from the local area.

He said: "The Edge Leisure Park is an important development for Great Yarmouth and we are excited to be a part of it.

The Premier Inn was on course to open at Easter on Great Yarmouth's seafront. Picture: Joe Norton The Premier Inn was on course to open at Easter on Great Yarmouth's seafront. Picture: Joe Norton

You may also want to watch:

"Our new 81-bedroom Premier Inn hotel and Beefeater restaurant at The Edge will be our second Premier Inn hotel in Great Yarmouth.

"Our expansion reflects strong demand for Premier Inn bedrooms throughout the year from customers looking to stay on business or for leisure.

"Whitbread is investing more than £7.5m in the hotel and restaurant."

The hotel was due to open in the Spring.

It is being advertised as being "right on the seafront and only a short walk from the Pleasure Beach."