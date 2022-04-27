Haven's Seashore Holiday Park will soon have a new 'jump tower', after approval was given by the council. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Permission for a 'jump tower' to be built at Haven's Seashore Holiday Park have been approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC).

The approval to build the new 7.1m-high tower was given by GYBC planning officers on Wednesday, April 20.

The tower will enable guests at the park to jump from heights of either 3m or 6m onto a huge airbag, itself measuring 7m x 7m.

A council report pointed out that "there are a number of tall, vertical structures on the site, including the neighbouring climbing wall and the pool tower", and that the new tower would not look out of place.

Blueprints submitted to the authority show that the tower would be clad with several wooden panels, which would form a cage-like structure around a set of stairs to the two jump platforms.

Caister Parish Council, the territory of which is partly occupied by the holiday park, said it had no objection to the proposal.