Company which built sets for Game of Thrones auctions off props after pandemic forces closure

PUBLISHED: 12:55 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 13 August 2020

Owner Ian Westbrook, with the Game of Thrones dragon eggs, which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner Ian Westbrook, with the Game of Thrones dragon eggs, which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

What should have been a set-designing business’s most profitable year has turned into its worst.

Owner Ian Westbrook, with the wigs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Ian Westbrook, with the wigs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3D Creations in Gorleston, which has built sets and props for Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean and the London West End, has had to close to avoid bankruptcy.

Now, owner Ian Westbrook is preparing to auctioning off his entire creative repertoire.

He says “everything will be on offer” - from Daenerys’ dragon eggs to wigs, pirate leather hides, graphic design tablets and even industrial microwaves.

Founding the company in 1985, his highly-skilled team “live and breathe theatre and film”, and has catered for local as well as international venues, such as the Hippodrome circus and end-of-the-pier show at Cromer.

Owner Ian Westbrook, ready for the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Ian Westbrook, ready for the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They have also built arena sets for bands such as Iron Maiden, the Spice Girls and Blur.

This year, they were due to be working on a film commission worth £1m at Pinewood Studios.

The film, “Miracle at the Inn,” would have been a remake of Bing Cosby’s White Christmas, featuring stars such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton.

Mr Westbrook said: “The film and every other thing I was due to be working on this year has been cancelled.

Owner Ian Westbrook, with some of the backdrops in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwner Ian Westbrook, with some of the backdrops in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“2020 was supposed to be our best year yet, but coronavirus made it our worst.

“I worked out I could keep the company afloat until Christmas, but with overheads at around £30,000 a month it made more sense to quit while we’re behind.

“I closed the company in June and paid off my 10 full-time employees. The design part of the business will continue to operate from my office in Gorleston with just me and one other associate. But sadly, the set-building side of things cannot go on.”

For Mr Westbrook, then, the auction will be bittersweet.

He said: “I’m saddened because I wanted to be in this job for the next 10 years at least.

Woodworking machines and tools in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWoodworking machines and tools in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The theatre is such a spider’s web. It’s not just about the buildings or the performers. When a theatre shuts down, so do the light companies, the sound companies, the set-designers. It’s heartbreaking.

“Most theatres need to run at 75pc capacity to make profit - and this was never going to be feasible under social distancing rules.”

The auction will go live until 3pm on August 26.

You can bid online via this link, or head along to 3D Creations Gorleston studio in person between 9am-4pm weekdays.

Pirate pistols which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPirate pistols which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Westbrook can be contacted to arrange a viewing on 07860 707287.

Paint spattered ladders in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPaint spattered ladders in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A fine art backdrop in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA fine art backdrop in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glitter and glues in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGlitter and glues in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of a doorway from the play Mist in the Mirror by Susan Hill which is in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPart of a doorway from the play Mist in the Mirror by Susan Hill which is in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Game of Thrones dragon eggs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGame of Thrones dragon eggs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wigs and cherubs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWigs and cherubs which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pirate props which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPirate props which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A chandelier which is in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA chandelier which is in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Iron Maiden's Eddie hands which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYIron Maiden's Eddie hands which are in the auction selling props, sets and equipment as 3D Creations Limited at Gorleston closes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

