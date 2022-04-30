Sex abuse victim launches venture to help others rebuild lives

Hazel Cresswell-King at the No More art exhibition in Norwich - Credit: Hazel Cresswell-King

A woman who was sexually abused as a young child is setting out to help other women who faced the same ordeal rebuild their lives

Hazel Cresswell-King, 50, says she was abused from the age of five but only started to recall it six years ago.

She has used her experience of overcoming the trauma and leading a positive life to set up a holistic therapy business venture to help other female victims of child sex abuse in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas.

Ms Cresswell-King runs what she calls a Sacred Dance Sisterhood Circle at the Vicarage Hub by Great Yarmouth's Minster twice a month.

She says it offers a beautiful sacred and safe space for women who are ready to take the next step in their journey from surviving to thriving.

The sessions are said to help women heal what their abuse has broken.

They involve meditation, taking journal notes and movement and sound healing practices.

Ms Cresswell-King, a mother-of-two from Hopton, said: "I have gone from being a victim to a survivor to leading a thriving life.

"You just have to find the right people to take the right journey with.

"It's important for me to be able to help others lead a thriving and positive life."

Ms Cresswell-King, who has worked in the NHS, contributed to an art exhibition at the Forum in Norwich earlier this month called No More Silence which was set up by the No More peer support group for people who suffered child sex abuse.

She hopes to take the exhibition on tour in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas to spread the message that survivors of abuse can go on to lead thriving and happy lives.

She also hopes to expand her business to include men who have suffered child sex abuse and train facilitators to run their own sessions.

On May 21, Ms Cresswell-King is holding an event called Evening of Inspiration at Margo’s in Gorleston.

Ms Cresswell-King will be sharing her story which featured in the book The Sacred Dance.

For more information of her sessions and to book tickets for the May 21 event visit www.hazelcresswell-king.co.uk



