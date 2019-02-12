‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

The co-owner of a popular second hand shop has confirmed the store will close by the end of the week.

Adam Mcnamara of Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has described his disappointment at having to shut his shop due to financial reasons.

He said keeping it open would no longer be financially sustainable.

A clear-out sale started earlier this week with all stock needing to go.

“I am absolutely devastated because I have loved working and owning the shop but it will cost too much money to keep it open,” said Mr Mcnamara.

“It has always been quite popular and everyone who has heard we are closing is really upset.”

The shop sells a variety of second hand goods from deck chairs to coffee machines.

The owners initially opened the store as a vape shop just less than two years ago but converted it into Shabby Chic a couple of months ago.

Mr Mcnamara has thanked customers for their kinds words and support.