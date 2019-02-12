Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

PUBLISHED: 15:20 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 13 February 2019

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

The co-owner of a popular second hand shop has confirmed the store will close by the end of the week.

A closing down sale is now on at Shabby Chiq in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonA closing down sale is now on at Shabby Chiq in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Adam Mcnamara of Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has described his disappointment at having to shut his shop due to financial reasons.

He said keeping it open would no longer be financially sustainable.

A clear-out sale started earlier this week with all stock needing to go.

“I am absolutely devastated because I have loved working and owning the shop but it will cost too much money to keep it open,” said Mr Mcnamara.

“It has always been quite popular and everyone who has heard we are closing is really upset.”

The shop sells a variety of second hand goods from deck chairs to coffee machines.

The owners initially opened the store as a vape shop just less than two years ago but converted it into Shabby Chic a couple of months ago.

Mr Mcnamara has thanked customers for their kinds words and support.

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Stars from Game of Thrones are coming to Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Holiday Park which is hosting a sci-fi weekender Picture: Nick Butcher

This is the life! Frank the Tesco cat swaps supermarket for country living

Frank the cat who became a fixture at Tesco in Great Yarmouth and charmed shoppers Picture: supplied by owner

Robbery victim suffered cuts and bruises after attack by drive-by ‘hoodies’

Police in Great Yarmouth have appealed for information following a robbery Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

9 fun things to do in Great Yarmouth this half term

It's not only children who will be spinning plates this half term Picture: Time and Tide Museum

Don’t mention the big ears to a proud mum

The beautiful serval kittens are growing fast, here with their mum Milia at Africa Alive.

‘Mindless yobs’ cause £1,000 worth of damage to Audi

'Mindless yobs' have inflcited £1,000 worth of damage to an Audi in Caister. Picture: Aimie Hunn

People being urged not to feed seagulls in new crackdown as complaints soar

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking at ways to curb the seagull menace. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists