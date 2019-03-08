Search

Shoe Zone announces plans for superstore at retail park

PUBLISHED: 10:45 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 24 June 2019

Retail chain Shoe Zone have announced plans to open a superstore at a retail park in Norfolk.

It was reported in May the shoe chain would open a store at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth later this summer but is has now confirmed it will be one of its big-box stores.

A spokesman for Shoe Zone said an opening date hadn't been set but the store would be selling more branded items because it was a bigger unit than is standard for the chain.

The retailer sells a variety of stylish footwear from brands including Skechers, Red Tape and Silver Street.

There is also a Shoe Zone store at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth town centre.

A spokesman for Market Gates said the shop would not be affected by the opening.

Earlier this year, Cancer Research UK announced plans to open a superstore at Gapton Hall later this summer.

In an attempt to reduce congestion at the retail park when these two new store open, work has begun on adding an extra lane into it.

