Seaside shop merger bid to create 'family leisure centre'

Liz Coates

Published: 9:56 AM September 14, 2022
Shop merger bid for Regent Road Great Yarmouth

A bid has been submitted to create a single 'family leisure centre' in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google maps

A shop in a holiday resort's main tourism thoroughfare is asking planners if it can merge with its neighbour.

The premises, which is home to The Leather Shop in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, is seeking permission to combine with number 29 next door.

It involves a change of use for the retail unit to become a family leisure centre.

A statement from the applicant Gloria Doyle in support of the bid blamed online shopping for the move.  

The statement said: "The existing clothing shop over recent years has suffered losses of business, mainly through online shopping.

"Many people come into the shop, they try on garments, make a note of the label and size they need to leave the shop go home and buy it cheaper online.

"This has much to do with the decline in retail outlets in Great Yarmouth over recent years."

The Leather Shop, which currently occupies number 28, also has a branch in the Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich. 

To view the plans visit the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0713/CU.


