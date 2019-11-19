Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Sports star confirmed as VIP for town's Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 11:55 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 November 2019

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to "a truly magical festive shopping experience" says Great Yarmouth Borough Council, with mini fairground, fireworks, and free festive train Picture: James Bass

(C)James Bass 2017

From glinting medals to twinkling lights one of Great Yarmouth's most successful athletes will do the honours at this year's Christmas switch-on ceremony.

The 25-year-old juggles two jobs with her training, Picture: PAThe 25-year-old juggles two jobs with her training, Picture: PA

Shot putter Sophie McKinna will take centre stage at the event on Friday, November 29.

The 25-year-old Great Yarmouth and District AC thrower was the first shot putter in 36 years to reach a World Championship final in Doha last month.

You may also want to watch:

Although she missed out on a podium place, on the way she set a personal best throw of 18.61m in qualifying, and her finishing position of 11th in the world was said to be an outstanding performance.

Sophie McKinna at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PASophie McKinna at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PA

As she prepares to lead the countdown to cue the illuminations she will also be looking towards Olympic success at Tokyo 2020 and hoping the whole town will get behind her giving her a boost.

The switch-on sounds the klaxon for Yarmouth's Christmas shopping season with live entertainment from 5.30pm, the switch-on at 7pm, followed by the fizz-bang of fireworks.

The town's Christmas Fayre and Market will also be underway with new-look lighting said to create a "winter wonderland" shopping experience.

Most Read

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Sports star confirmed as VIP for town’s Christmas lights switch-on

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to

Appeal to revive controversial plan for 71 houses near school dismissed

The access road and land off East Anglian Way in Gorleston. Badger Building's planning application appeal has been dismissed. Picture: James Bass

Rush to find alternative polling stations means people will vote in pubs

Landlord Mark Fryer at The Millwrights Arms pub in Toftwood, which will be a polling station at December's general election. Picture: Archant

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists