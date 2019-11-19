Sports star confirmed as VIP for town's Christmas lights switch-on

People in Great Yarmouth can look forward to "a truly magical festive shopping experience" says Great Yarmouth Borough Council, with mini fairground, fireworks, and free festive train Picture: James Bass (C)James Bass 2017

From glinting medals to twinkling lights one of Great Yarmouth's most successful athletes will do the honours at this year's Christmas switch-on ceremony.

The 25-year-old juggles two jobs with her training, Picture: PA The 25-year-old juggles two jobs with her training, Picture: PA

Shot putter Sophie McKinna will take centre stage at the event on Friday, November 29.

The 25-year-old Great Yarmouth and District AC thrower was the first shot putter in 36 years to reach a World Championship final in Doha last month.

Although she missed out on a podium place, on the way she set a personal best throw of 18.61m in qualifying, and her finishing position of 11th in the world was said to be an outstanding performance.

Sophie McKinna at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PA Sophie McKinna at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PA

As she prepares to lead the countdown to cue the illuminations she will also be looking towards Olympic success at Tokyo 2020 and hoping the whole town will get behind her giving her a boost.

The switch-on sounds the klaxon for Yarmouth's Christmas shopping season with live entertainment from 5.30pm, the switch-on at 7pm, followed by the fizz-bang of fireworks.

The town's Christmas Fayre and Market will also be underway with new-look lighting said to create a "winter wonderland" shopping experience.