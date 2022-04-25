News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Faster internet on the way as telecoms exchange granted permission

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:22 PM April 25, 2022
The new telecommunications exchange will go up on this site at the corner of Shuttleworth Close and Edison Way. 

The new telecommunications exchange will go up on this site at the corner of Shuttleworth Close and Edison Way.

Residents and businesses in an area of Great Yarmouth are set to enjoy higher speed internet, after permission was granted for a new telecoms exchange to go up in a Southtown industrial estate.

The applicant behind the new exchange, CityFibre, are rolling out a gigabit network across the UK, with the aim of providing full fibre broadband to a number of the country's larger towns and cities.

The scheme will comprise two metal cabins installed on a concrete base on land at the corner of Shuttleworth Close and Edison Way.

The space is currently being used as a car park, and the cabins will result in the loss of about 30 spaces.

Five air conditioning units will be installed in each cabin to ensure the temperature doesn't get too high in either of them. 

The decision to approve the project was made by planning officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) on Thursday (April 21).

