'Confusing' store closing signs removed from department store window

Signs in Palmers shop windows saying it was closing down have been changed to address confusion Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Signs that went up in shop windows shortly after a retail chain fell into administration have been replaced as "active discussions" continue over its future.

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates 'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

The "store closing" signs appeared in Palmers's windows in Great Yarmouth after it was announced its parent company Beales had collapsed.

However, they have now been replaced with "stock liquidation" signs to address confusion - as no closures have been announced.

A spokesman for KPMG said: "The joint administrators remain in active discussions with interested parties regarding a sale of the business, and stores are continuing to trade.

"That said, it remains the case that if a sale cannot be achieved, then ultimately the stores will close.

"In order to address confusion regarding the signage in-store, the administrators made arrangements to change the signs to make it clear they are running a stock liquidation sale."

Beales went into administration on January 20, putting 22 stores at risk and more than 1,000 jobs.

News that Palmers could close after almost 200 years in the town has been greeted with shock and sadness.

