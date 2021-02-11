Six small businesses that will deliver treats to your door this February

Published: 6:51 AM February 11, 2021

Small scale businesses run from people's homes are fulfilling a demand for treats and more ethical gifts and products during the lockdown. - Credit: Basicc Zero Waste, Mama Bakes Norfolk, Wax Melts Central, Be Happy Box UK, Twin Bakes.

Bricks and mortar shops may be closed but there are still plenty of ways you can support local businesses.

While some have had to move on-line, others have branched out into a new world hoping to ride a wave of web traffic.

And while everyone wants to see shops stay open, we can still enjoy some retail therapy, treat our loved-ones, and keep our spend local.

Here's our pick of the local crop.

Mama Bakes Norfolk

Former pastry chef Marketa Littler is constantly thinking up new flavours and combinations for her range of hand-made truffles and fudges.

They look gorgeous and taste even better - home-made chocolate and fudge is being prepared by Marketa Littler of Mama Bakes Norfolk. - Credit: Mama Bakes Norfolk

The 26-year-old lives in Ormesby St Margaret and sells through the Hirst farm shop and at Tacons in Rollesby.

Marketa Littler is working on a range of new flavours for her home-made chocolate and fudge. She is one of a growing number of entrepreneurs who have found success with an artisan, craft product during the lockdown. - Credit: Mama Bakes Norfolk

Her bespoke boxes are also available to order.

The married mum, who has a young son Max, sources as much as she can locally and delivers for free in Norfolk and Suffolk. She said the business had got off to an "amazing" start since launching in December, with a focus on Fairtrade and organic products.

Forget flowers, people are saying it with chocolates delivered to your door. These ones are completely hand-made by Marketa Littler in Ormesby St Margaret. Her new business Mama Bakes Norfolk has taken off during lockdown. - Credit: Mama Bakes Norfolk

Everything is handmade without moulds and boxes can be small or large, with people able to pick and choose the flavours they want.

Prices start at £5 for fudge.

Order through Instagram or Facebook or email mamabakesnorfolk@gmail.com.

Basicc Zero Waste

They do not come more local than Emily Dye at eco-friendly Basicc Zero Waste.

Based in Gorleston she supplies people she can cycle or drive to, basically the postcodes from NR29 to NR33.

Emily Dye from Gorleston is helping people to live a zero waste lifestyle by making small changes for 2021. - Credit: Emily Dye

The married mum-of-one works full time while helping people to live a zero-waste lifestyle.

A tooth brush is a simple zero waste swap that could make a difference and start your zero waste journey. - Credit: Emily Dye

And it is not just worthy cleaning products but lovely soaps and shampoo bars too.

Some of the zero waste washing products that Emily Dye will hand deliver to your home on her push bike. - Credit: Emily Dye

Gift boxes and starter packs are also available.

Order from the website here.

Wax Melt Central

What started out as a hobby has become a busy little one-person business for Hollie Cousins.

Wax melts made in Norfolk by Holly Cousins are proving popular for any occasion or just for a treat. - Credit: Hollie Cousins

The 22-year-old self-confessed craft lover got into making wax melts during a brief period on furlough from her job as assistant manager of an opticians. Persuaded by friends of family she could make a go of it she launched a few weeks ago.

She said she was taken aback by the success with many people ordering as gifts to send to people as a sweet-smelling boost during the pandemic and connecting to people they could not visit.

Hollie Cousins is delighted that her new business Wax Melt Central has proved popular just a few weeks after launching. - Credit: Hollie Cousins

Prices start at £1.80. She is based in Emneth, Norfolk.

Norfolk-based Wax Melt Central only started at the beginning of 2021 and has already seen a huge demand for its products, especially from friends and family wanting to cheer up a loved-one by sending a scented gift. - Credit: Holly Cousins

Order via Facebook or Instagram.

Be Happy Box UK

Entrepreneur Elly Harnett has now launched a subscription service for her Be Happy Boxes. - Credit: Elly Harnett

A hand-picked box of treats can be tailored for any occasion and posted worldwide from Elly Harnett's home in Great Yarmouth.

Elly Harnett of Be Happy Box UK is helping people to send 'happy mail' from her home in Great Yarmouth with thoughtfully packed gift boxes which fit through a letter box. - Credit: Elly Harnett

The 34-year-old started the business a few years ago following the death of her sister-in-law at the age of 35.

Born from a desire to spread some joy and connect with loved ones, helping people to send and receive some "happy mail" has proved a real tonic during lockdown.

Be Happy Boxes contain up to ten items you have picked either for yourself as a treat, or a friend or loved-one. - Credit: Elly Harnett

Customers can choose from over 150 items including sweet treats, a mini tipple, wellbeing gifts and pamper items, as well as choose a colour theme and send it with a cheering hand-written message.

Hairdresser Elly has also just launched a subscription service for monthly treats.

Order via the website.

Twin Bakes

Home-made sweet treats, packaged with personalised labels, are proving a hit during lockdown. They are made by twin sisters who live in Bradwell and Mattishall. - Credit: Twin Bakes

Who would not want a delicious brownie or cupcake wrapped in ribbon and delivered to their door?

Twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler are spreading happiness in the form of cakes and brownies. Their new business sees them posting sweet treats all over the UK from their base in Bradwell. - Credit: Twin Bakes

Identical twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler have been busy sending postal treats all over the UK since setting up eight months ago.

The 24-year-olds, who work full-time at Aviva, grew up baking with their grandmother, inheriting her talent and deciding to make a go of it last year.

Now they spend their evenings and weekends fulfilling orders and helping people to send birthday treats to their loved ones.

Some of the amazing creations made by Rebecca and Bethany Sadler of Twin Bakes. Their business, launched during 2020, is proving a success. - Credit: Twin Bakes

As well as boxed brownies they make celebration cakes and themed treat boxes.

Rebecca, who is based in Bradwell, said: "The whole lockdown thing was perfect timing for us because people were wanting these kinds of cakes, especially the postal stuff."

Order through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Get Glued

Mother and daughter combo Ali Kitson and Natasha Neal started making pebble and Scrabble tile gifts for family and friends.

Encouraged by the feedback they offered them for sale on Facebook Marketplace and were stunned by the response.

Get Glued could barely keep up with demand in the run-up to Christmas with homespun, personalised items with a flavour of the sea proving popular gifts.

Things are quieter now but Mrs Kitson, from Martham, a tutor who works with vulnerable adults, is looking forward to selling their wares - including Natasha's popular shelves - at fayres and fetes when lockdown eases.

