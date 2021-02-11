Six small businesses that will deliver treats to your door this February
- Credit: Basicc Zero Waste, Mama Bakes Norfolk, Wax Melts Central, Be Happy Box UK, Twin Bakes.
Bricks and mortar shops may be closed but there are still plenty of ways you can support local businesses.
While some have had to move on-line, others have branched out into a new world hoping to ride a wave of web traffic.
And while everyone wants to see shops stay open, we can still enjoy some retail therapy, treat our loved-ones, and keep our spend local.
Here's our pick of the local crop.
Mama Bakes Norfolk
You may also want to watch:
Former pastry chef Marketa Littler is constantly thinking up new flavours and combinations for her range of hand-made truffles and fudges.
The 26-year-old lives in Ormesby St Margaret and sells through the Hirst farm shop and at Tacons in Rollesby.
Most Read
- 1 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 2 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
- 3 How you can get a cold weather payment during snowy weather
- 4 Some bin collections resume, but others still suspended due to snow
- 5 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 6 'Banksy' yarnbombers blitz village and demand their teddy back
- 7 New stadium for historic football club after £870,000 grant
- 8 Seaside village to host coronavirus testing hub
- 9 Temperatures may plunge to -12C - colder than during Beast from East
- 10 Sisters-in-law aged 101 and 102 fighting fit after contracting coronavirus
Her bespoke boxes are also available to order.
The married mum, who has a young son Max, sources as much as she can locally and delivers for free in Norfolk and Suffolk. She said the business had got off to an "amazing" start since launching in December, with a focus on Fairtrade and organic products.
Everything is handmade without moulds and boxes can be small or large, with people able to pick and choose the flavours they want.
Prices start at £5 for fudge.
Order through Instagram or Facebook or email mamabakesnorfolk@gmail.com.
Basicc Zero Waste
They do not come more local than Emily Dye at eco-friendly Basicc Zero Waste.
Based in Gorleston she supplies people she can cycle or drive to, basically the postcodes from NR29 to NR33.
The married mum-of-one works full time while helping people to live a zero-waste lifestyle.
And it is not just worthy cleaning products but lovely soaps and shampoo bars too.
Gift boxes and starter packs are also available.
Order from the website here.
Wax Melt Central
What started out as a hobby has become a busy little one-person business for Hollie Cousins.
The 22-year-old self-confessed craft lover got into making wax melts during a brief period on furlough from her job as assistant manager of an opticians. Persuaded by friends of family she could make a go of it she launched a few weeks ago.
She said she was taken aback by the success with many people ordering as gifts to send to people as a sweet-smelling boost during the pandemic and connecting to people they could not visit.
Prices start at £1.80. She is based in Emneth, Norfolk.
Order via Facebook or Instagram.
Be Happy Box UK
A hand-picked box of treats can be tailored for any occasion and posted worldwide from Elly Harnett's home in Great Yarmouth.
The 34-year-old started the business a few years ago following the death of her sister-in-law at the age of 35.
Born from a desire to spread some joy and connect with loved ones, helping people to send and receive some "happy mail" has proved a real tonic during lockdown.
Customers can choose from over 150 items including sweet treats, a mini tipple, wellbeing gifts and pamper items, as well as choose a colour theme and send it with a cheering hand-written message.
Hairdresser Elly has also just launched a subscription service for monthly treats.
Order via the website.
Twin Bakes
Who would not want a delicious brownie or cupcake wrapped in ribbon and delivered to their door?
Identical twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler have been busy sending postal treats all over the UK since setting up eight months ago.
The 24-year-olds, who work full-time at Aviva, grew up baking with their grandmother, inheriting her talent and deciding to make a go of it last year.
Now they spend their evenings and weekends fulfilling orders and helping people to send birthday treats to their loved ones.
As well as boxed brownies they make celebration cakes and themed treat boxes.
Rebecca, who is based in Bradwell, said: "The whole lockdown thing was perfect timing for us because people were wanting these kinds of cakes, especially the postal stuff."
Order through their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Get Glued
Mother and daughter combo Ali Kitson and Natasha Neal started making pebble and Scrabble tile gifts for family and friends.
Encouraged by the feedback they offered them for sale on Facebook Marketplace and were stunned by the response.
Get Glued could barely keep up with demand in the run-up to Christmas with homespun, personalised items with a flavour of the sea proving popular gifts.
Things are quieter now but Mrs Kitson, from Martham, a tutor who works with vulnerable adults, is looking forward to selling their wares - including Natasha's popular shelves - at fayres and fetes when lockdown eases.
Order through the Facebook page.