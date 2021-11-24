News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:01 PM November 24, 2021
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two awards - including Best Norfolk Restaurant - at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19. - Credit: Supplied

A country smokehouse has sizzled at a business awards ceremony, winning two awards including best Norfolk restaurant.

The Smokehouse Bar and Grill in Ormesby St Margaret had a successful night at the East of England Business Awards at the Mercure hotel in Norwich on Friday, bagging Best Norfolk Restaurant and Best Business.

The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won Best Norfolk Restaurant and Best Business at the East of England Business Awards.

The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won Best Norfolk Restaurant and Best Business at the East of England Business Awards. - Credit: Supplied

Kaeti Smith, who co-owns the Smokehouse Bar and Grill with her brother Lane, said: "We are ecstatic. 

"A lot of work goes into the background work at The Smokehouse and we are extremely proud to be recognised in the area.

"We would like to thank every team member that walks through the door each day to contribute what they do to the Smokehouse."

Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill dressed to the nines before winning two awards at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19. - Credit: Supplied

General manager, Heidi Palmer said: "We're very happy and very proud.

"We were exceptionally happy with the first award, and when the second one was announced, we were shocked."

Most Read

  1. 1 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
  2. 2 Nurse donated organs to save others after death, inquest hears
  3. 3 Country club reveals development plans for 82 lodges and spa
  1. 4 Special school trust urged to better support staff after spate of attacks
  2. 5 Man charged after woman sprayed in face with liquid
  3. 6 Man died in caravan after taking recreational drug
  4. 7 'A crazy idea' - Soft play area in double-decker bus proving a hit
  5. 8 New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre
  6. 9 Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight
  7. 10 Yarmouth baker asked to make cake for Disney

The Smokehouse will now be representing the county at England's Business Awards which are to be held in Manchester in spring.

Staff photo of the Smokehouse Bar and Grill

Team Effort: The staff of The Smokehouse Bar and Grill were recognised for their hard work at the East of England Business Awards. - Credit: Supplied

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arturas Jusas is arrested

Video

WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The inquest has been held into the death of Bradwell man Richard Sanders 

Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret

Broads' pub to reopen for Christmas after £150,000 makeover

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Random act of kindness gift card

Woman in Sainsbury's stuns shopper with poignant act of kindness

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon