Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards
A country smokehouse has sizzled at a business awards ceremony, winning two awards including best Norfolk restaurant.
The Smokehouse Bar and Grill in Ormesby St Margaret had a successful night at the East of England Business Awards at the Mercure hotel in Norwich on Friday, bagging Best Norfolk Restaurant and Best Business.
Kaeti Smith, who co-owns the Smokehouse Bar and Grill with her brother Lane, said: "We are ecstatic.
"A lot of work goes into the background work at The Smokehouse and we are extremely proud to be recognised in the area.
"We would like to thank every team member that walks through the door each day to contribute what they do to the Smokehouse."
General manager, Heidi Palmer said: "We're very happy and very proud.
"We were exceptionally happy with the first award, and when the second one was announced, we were shocked."
The Smokehouse will now be representing the county at England's Business Awards which are to be held in Manchester in spring.