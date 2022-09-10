News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Live music cancelled at restaurant following death of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:23 AM September 10, 2022
The Floating Greyhounds played at The Grange Smokehouse in Ormesby last Saturday. They said the even

The Floating Greyhounds performing at the restaurant - Credit: Archant

A village restaurant venue has cancelled outside music following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Smokehouse Bar & Grill in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth, has cancelled its live music events, which would have seen Felix Simpson and Grant Ley perform on Saturday and Sunday.

A statement from the southern-style American diner said: "In light of recent events the Smokehouse has made the decision to cancel all outside music events for this weekend.

"Our restaurant will remain open but all outside music and events will be cancelled over this weekend."

The statement from the venue also said: "We owe it to her to respect the national mourning. The Smokehouse will continue to support our staff and customers at this sad time.

"So from us to everyone at the Royal family and the nation we send you love and strength to get through these sad times."

