Seaside snack bar closes amid 'uncertainty' over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant Archant

An award-winning entrepreneur has spoken of his sadness at having to quit his seaside snack bar.

Jack's Jetty Snacks which built up a loyal customer base over six years is closing Picture: Jack Button Jack's Jetty Snacks which built up a loyal customer base over six years is closing Picture: Jack Button

Jack Button says uncertainty over the future of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile and complications with his lease have led to the closure of Jack's Jetty Snacks.

The 29-year-old who won the 'rising star' accolade at Great Yarmouth's Tourism and Business Awards in 2018 said he was moving out with a heavy heart after six years - but hoped to find a new opportunity.

Mr Button hailed the heartening response on social media with many regular customers applauding his success and saying they hoped he would set up somewhere else soon.

He said the business had been very popular with the August bank holiday week seeing record takings,

Having put his all into the business he started from scratch he was reluctantly walking away, but said issues over the lease had forced his hand and lead to him officially complaining to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

"You live to work rather than work to live when you are self-employed," he said.

"It is a bigger part of your life.

"I will miss the view.

Mr Button employed three members of staff.

He said his snack bar was one of the most reviewed on Google for its size and that he was proud of how far it had come.

The 44-cover eaterie was mostly full during summer lunch times, he said, and as the business grew he was able to open during all the school holidays and at Christmas.

Christine Saati at the neighbouring Tea Junction said the council should have done more to keep him.

She said: "He is one of the cleanest tenants and he is always working.

"He does long hours in the summer and in the winter and he cares for Yarmouth - that should surely go a long way.

"Where does he go now?"

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "The decision in relation to the termination of the 'Tenancy at Will' is a business decision taken by the occupier.

"The council always seeks to act responsibly and reasonably as landlord.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further on a commercial matter."