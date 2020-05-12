Discount shop in Broads to re-open
PUBLISHED: 11:49 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 12 May 2020
A discount shop on the Broads will reopen under social distancing restrictions.
Lathams, of Potter Heigham, has announced the store will trade again from Wednesday (May 13) with an outdoor queuing area, two-metre floor markers, protective plastic screens at the checkouts and a cleaning area for trolleys.
The shop had closed in late March when discount retailer QD, with branches across the county, shut all its stores as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Lathams has said: “As an essential retailer our team is working hard to ensure our shelves are fully stocked and looking forward to being able to supply all our customers’ needs.
“However, for the safety of our customers and staff, please be patient with us if you have to queue and follow the social distancing procedures we have in place.”
The store has been “carefully studying how other essential retailers have handled social distancing to keep staff and customers safe”, it said.
“As a result, we designated queuing area outside with markers placed at two metre intervals to help you respect each other’s space. There are also two metre floor markers inside, protective plastic screens at all checkouts and cleaning stations for our trolleys.”
Customers will be encouraged to use contactless or card payments and to visit the shop alone if possible.
The associated Flour and Bean café and fishing tackle shop will not be re-opened at this stage.
