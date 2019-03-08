New gymnastics club opens in Great Yarmouth

A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis. Archant

A new gymnastics club has opened in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis. A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis.

Split Leaps, based on Bessamer Way, hopes to encourage the development of the sport in the seaside town.

Tina Amis, 47, who runs the club, said: "I used to be a gymnast years ago and I've always loved the sport.

The gym is the third she has opened, with two locations already active in Norwich, since 2013.

"My daughter wasn't settling in her gym so I decided to open my own," she said.

The space includes bars, beams, a floor beam and a floor area, as well a parent viewing area.

Mrs Amis, who was born in Great Yarmouth, said the business is "very much a family affair".

Her son and two daughters coach at the gym.

"We're hoping to offer gymnastics to anybody who wants to learn," Mrs Amis said.

Three girls including one from Belton who train at Split Leaps will take part in the English Bronze, Silver and Gold Championships in Leicester in November.

The club opens Monday to Saturday, except Wednesdays, from 4pm to 9pm.

You may also want to watch: