Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 28 October 2019

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant

After attracting thousands of visitors, a contemporary art gallery has moved out of the former home of Marks & Spencer in Great Yarmouth to make way for retail giants Sports Direct.

The Sports Direct store will open next year. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA WireThe Sports Direct store will open next year. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, has captured the imaginations of residents in the town since it moved into the premises in King Street seven months ago.

The gallery has staged a variety of exhibitions which have showcased the way in which contemporary art can be linked to Great Yarmouth.

Co-director of the gallery, Kaavous Clayton, said he was delighted with how popular his exhibitions have been.

Kaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire who set up the art gallery in the former M&S building. Picture: Joseph NortonKaavous Clayton and partner Julia Devonshire who set up the art gallery in the former M&S building. Picture: Joseph Norton

"The response we have had from everyone has been amazing," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"The location in the town centre was ideal but it's time for us to find a new base."

The Annotated Reader exhibition which comprised of 281 texts showcasing a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018. Picture: Joseph NortonThe Annotated Reader exhibition which comprised of 281 texts showcasing a unique snapshot of what hundreds of inspiring and creative people throughout the world are preoccupied with in 2018. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mr Clayton said nearly 5,000 people had been through the gallery's doors but he had returned the keys to the venue last week to allow Sports Direct to move in.

It is hoped the art gallery will reopen at a new premises within six months.

Sports Direct announced in July this year it would be moving into the former M&S store in 2020 replacing the store at Gapton Hall Retail Park.

An official opening date for the store is yet to be announced.

Most Read

Zero waste store officially opens in historic high street

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Asda customers urged to bring in refillable containers to cut plastic waste

The Norwich Asda in Drayton High Road. Pic: Archant

Theme park closes popular ride after more than 20 years

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which is being removed after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Zero waste store officially opens in historic high street

Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store in Lowestoft's High Street. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Asda customers urged to bring in refillable containers to cut plastic waste

The Norwich Asda in Drayton High Road. Pic: Archant

Theme park closes popular ride after more than 20 years

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which is being removed after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building

Sports Direct are set to move into the M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man who died in Great Yarmouth harbour incident named

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Men to go on trial over health and safety charges relating to death of boxer

A trial will get under way today over the death of Kuba Moczyk. Photo: Magdalena Moczyk/ Archant Library

More candidates confirmed for next general election

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists