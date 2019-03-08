Sports Direct set to move into former M&S building
PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 28 October 2019
Archant
After attracting thousands of visitors, a contemporary art gallery has moved out of the former home of Marks & Spencer in Great Yarmouth to make way for retail giants Sports Direct.
Original Projects, a Great Yarmouth-based arts organisation, has captured the imaginations of residents in the town since it moved into the premises in King Street seven months ago.
The gallery has staged a variety of exhibitions which have showcased the way in which contemporary art can be linked to Great Yarmouth.
Co-director of the gallery, Kaavous Clayton, said he was delighted with how popular his exhibitions have been.
"The response we have had from everyone has been amazing," he said.
You may also want to watch:
"The location in the town centre was ideal but it's time for us to find a new base."
Mr Clayton said nearly 5,000 people had been through the gallery's doors but he had returned the keys to the venue last week to allow Sports Direct to move in.
It is hoped the art gallery will reopen at a new premises within six months.
Sports Direct announced in July this year it would be moving into the former M&S store in 2020 replacing the store at Gapton Hall Retail Park.
An official opening date for the store is yet to be announced.