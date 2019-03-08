Traditional Yarmouth pub up for sale

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth.

A 400-year-old pub is up for sale.

The St John's Head, a Grade II listed pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth, is up for sale.

The St John's Head in Great Yarmouth, dating from the 17th century, once belonged to Lacons Brewery.

Barry Austin, 69, has run the pub with his partner, Patricia George, for 23 years - and they now want to retire.

Mr Austin said: "I've got a lot of things I want to do, which you can't when running a business.

"I have lots of travelling I want to do."

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The pub, a freehold on North Quay, is a Grade II listed property with some features dating to the early 16th century.

Described as a "real ale Mecca" it has been listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for several years.

The property also includes a private lounge, kitchen and three bedrooms.

The asking price is £200,000

Turnover is indicated at almost £90,000.

Mr Austin, who used to run the Clipper Schooner on Friars Lane, said: "It's nice to come to a traditional pub, where you've got a jukebox and can play pool."

He and his partner had wanted to sell the pub and retire a number of years ago.

"Unfortunately a perfect storm hit the pub trade," the landlord said.

"The smoking ban came about, the pub was put on the market and not long after that, after the smoking ban, then along came the recession."

He regards himself as the "custodian of the pub".

"There are not many traditional pubs left, so hopefully somebody will come a long," he said.

"I hope to sell it as a pub."