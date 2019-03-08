Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Traditional Yarmouth pub up for sale

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 20 September 2019

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A 400-year-old pub is up for sale.

The St John's Head, a Grade II listed pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth, is up for sale. Picture: Daniel Hickey.The St John's Head, a Grade II listed pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth, is up for sale. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The St John's Head in Great Yarmouth, dating from the 17th century, once belonged to Lacons Brewery.

Barry Austin, 69, has run the pub with his partner, Patricia George, for 23 years - and they now want to retire.

Mr Austin said: "I've got a lot of things I want to do, which you can't when running a business.

"I have lots of travelling I want to do."

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The pub, a freehold on North Quay, is a Grade II listed property with some features dating to the early 16th century.

Described as a "real ale Mecca" it has been listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for several years.

The property also includes a private lounge, kitchen and three bedrooms.

The asking price is £200,000

Turnover is indicated at almost £90,000.

Mr Austin, who used to run the Clipper Schooner on Friars Lane, said: "It's nice to come to a traditional pub, where you've got a jukebox and can play pool."

You may also want to watch:

He and his partner had wanted to sell the pub and retire a number of years ago.

"Unfortunately a perfect storm hit the pub trade," the landlord said.

"The smoking ban came about, the pub was put on the market and not long after that, after the smoking ban, then along came the recession."

He regards himself as the "custodian of the pub".

"There are not many traditional pubs left, so hopefully somebody will come a long," he said.

"I hope to sell it as a pub."

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

Opening date revealed for Yankee Traveller restaurant comeback

The Yankee Traveller is re-opening after the building's new owners were buoyed by the enthusiasm of its customers Picture: Yankee Traveller

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ seen with gun near town centre

Armed police made five arrests for suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture: Submitted

Seaside snack bar closes amid ‘uncertainty’ over leisure centre rebuild

Jack Button has been overwhelmed by feedback from loyal customers after announcing he was having to shut Jack's Jetty Snacks after six years Picture: Archant

Family-run furniture store closing down

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

Opening date revealed for Yankee Traveller restaurant comeback

The Yankee Traveller is re-opening after the building's new owners were buoyed by the enthusiasm of its customers Picture: Yankee Traveller

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Nidge lives up to top billing with East Anglia derby win at Great Yarmouth

Cionnections with Roxhome Nidge, winner of 73rd East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth Stadium. From left: Angela Lambie, Rob Sherwood, Irene Lambie, Sheila James, Duncan Lambie, trainer Hayley Keightley, Martin Green, Jonathan Kay and Mark Keightley Picture: ROB COLMAN

Bloaters beaten 3-0 at home by Norwich United in FA Vase

Great Yarmouth Town substitute Billy Wenn holds off a challenge during the FA Vase defeat at the hands of Norwich United Picture: STEVE WOOD

Nine of the best coastal pubs in Norfolk

The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham

Traditional Yarmouth pub up for sale

Barry Austin, 69, owns and runs the St John's Head pub on North Quay in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Manhunt still under way for wanted couple

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists