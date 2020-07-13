Search

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

PUBLISHED: 12:52 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 13 July 2020

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Two bids to bring hundreds of static caravans to the fringes of two villages are set to win planning approval.

Haven Wild Duck Holiday park, Belton, is planning changes including adding 50 static caravans which planners are recommending for approval Picture: Nick ButcherHaven Wild Duck Holiday park, Belton, is planning changes including adding 50 static caravans which planners are recommending for approval Picture: Nick Butcher

The Wild Duck Holiday Park and Caldecott Hall in the Belton/Fritton area near Great Yarmouth both want to add new units.

In total the two applications will see 207 holiday homes added to the rural area, drawing concerns from residents.

MORE: Bid for 157 static caravans on former golf driving range

But while locals worry about traffic, drainage, pressure on services, and the effects on wildlife, Great Yarmouth Borough Council says the plans will be a boost.

In papers published ahead of a planning meeting on Wednesday (July 15) officers say the developments chime with regulations on social distancing and could help the tourist economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed layout of the 157 caravans being proposed by Tingdene Caravan Parks at Caldecott Hall in Fritton Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.The proposed layout of the 157 caravans being proposed by Tingdene Caravan Parks at Caldecott Hall in Fritton Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

At the Wild Duck, its owners Bourne Leisure, are proposing a three-part expansion plan to add 50 static caravans and ten safari tents.

The units would be sited on land currently occupied by its 108 pitch touring caravan and tent area, which would be moved to part of the golf course at Caldecott Hall.

The final part involves using part of a County Wildlife Site (CWS) at Belton Common as a fairway and green to replaces holes lost at the golf course for the touring park.

Concerns have been raised about noise and traffic, and also about stray balls near a scout hut.

Parish councils at Fritton and St Olaves, and Belton and Browston have both objected.

The Broads Authority has voiced concerns about the “large scale” of the development and cumulative impact, as well as the close spacing of the units.

Despite the concerns officers are recommending approval “at this time of economic hardship”.

Meanwhile Caldecott Hall wants to use a former golf driving range for 157 static caravans which would be owned as holiday homes.

The bid from Tingdene is due to create five full time jobs.

Opponents say the units would add to traffic on the busy A143 and spoil the tranquillity of the Broads.

The papers, however, say it could harness the benefits of a likely boost in staycations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

