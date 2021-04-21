Third Subway looks set to open in town
National sandwich chain Subway looks to be opening a new shop at Gapton Hall, Great Yarmouth.
Rai Chakradhar, who has the Subway shop in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is applying to put the brand's distinctive signs over the door at the former Carphone Warehouse shop next to Pizza Hut.
In March 2020 the technology retail giant closed all of its UK stores.
The move hit 531 outlets, including nine across Norfolk, and almost 3,000 workers, leaving an empty unit at the retail park.
Yarmouth has a Subway in King Street and at the Tower Complex on Marine Parade.
There is also a branch in Gorleston High Street.
A consultation over the signage started on Monday (April 19) and is due to end on May 11.
To view the plans visit the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal on its website.
