Nine summer jobs in the Great Yarmouth area you can still apply for

PUBLISHED: 14:51 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 July 2019

We've picked out nine summer jobs you can apply for in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

We've picked out nine summer jobs you can apply for in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

As the school holidays edge ever closer, thousands of teenagers will be on the lookout for a job this summer.

Richardson's Holiday Park in Hemsby is looking for bar staff. Picture: Google MapsRichardson's Holiday Park in Hemsby is looking for bar staff. Picture: Google Maps

Although some places have closed their applications, here are nine summer jobs in the Great Yarmouth Borough you can still apply for.

1) The Marine - Great Yarmouth

The pub on Great Yarmouth's seafront is looking for front of house workers and bar staff. Experience is desirable but not essential. Staff will be expected to work between 30 to 40 hours a week.

2) Blue Ocean Seafood Bar - Great Yarmouth

From crabs to sea bass, sales assistants are wanted to sell seafood on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

3) British Heart Foundation - Gorleston

The charity which has more than 700 stores across the UK is looking for a sales assistant who has experience of working in retail. The position for six hours on a Sunday would be on a three month contract.

4) The Blue Dolphin - Hemsby

The popular chip shop is advertising for a counter assistant. The job will include operating the till, serving food, replenishing stock and keeping work areas clean. The contact will end on September 30.

5) Sports Direct - Great Yarmouth

One for sporting enthusiasts. The retail giants are looking for a temporary sales assistant to help out at the store in Gapton Hall. Applications close on July 23.

6) Jay Jays cafe - Gorleston

Pot washers and front of house staff are wanted at the cafe on Gorleston's seafront. Its extensive menu includes a taco salad and a deluxe chicken fried steak.

7) Richardson's Holiday Park - Hemsby

An applicant who has excellent customer service skills is wanted to work behind the bar at the holiday park.

8) B&Q - Great Yarmouth

If you class yourself as a bit of a handyman then this job could be the one for you. A customer advisor is wanted at the DIY store. The job is for 16 hours a week and is on a three month contract.

9) Wild Duck Holiday Park - Belton

Thousands of families are set to make a trip to the seaside this summer with many of them staying at Haven's holiday park in Belton. If you have good communication skills and a keen eye for detail then a job as a front of house worker could be the one for you.

