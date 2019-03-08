Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Grab your boards! A new water sports hub is coming to the seaside

PUBLISHED: 12:48 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 14 May 2019

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams

supplied by Adam Williams

A water sports hub is setting up a base at Gorleston making the most of the spectacular beach and creating even more reasons to visit.

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam WilliamsAdam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams

Already a regular visitor to the sandy sweep Adam Williams is establishing his Boardin Skool bringing a fun new activity to the beach, known for its calm, shallow waters.

He is putting the finishing touches to his be-spoke container which will be sited outside the Pier Hotel after owner Rodney Scott offered him a slice of his land.

Close to the sailing club where boats have been launched for decades, visitors can now enjoy water sports with the main focus on stand-up paddle boarding (SUP).

Mr Williams, a former competitive kayaker, has a variety of boards and equipment to hire, all day, every day from the end of May.

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam WilliamsAdam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams

He said: He said: "People were already coming to Gorleston because we were here but we had no base to work from, so it was whenever we could land.

"We have got a fantastic place and it is a beautiful beach but there is not a lot of education about the sea.

"We are trying to pack the summer out with action for Gorleston.

A lot of the work we are doing is around well-being but it's great for fitness too, it's quite hard work."

The 42-year-old, who is head of outdoor learning at Norwich City College, also operates at Oulton Broad and is honing in on the choppier waters at Gorleston beach.

You may also want to watch:

He said as well as offering a fun, activity for people of all ages he was also keen to spread the word about the well-being benefits for being on the waves.

With so much being said about green spaces and the mood-lifting powers of being among trees, the same was true of being on the water, he said.

The business has been operating for ten years but now has even more wind in its sails thanks to the new Gorleston base.

In the past operating at the spot meant parking and carrying boards to the shore.

From the container the approved paddle boarding school will be offering courses, taster sessions, and groups for tots on Saturday mornings.

Sessions are planned around the tides and can be booked online or just by turning up.

They will run every weekend and Tuesday and Thursday evenings until the start of the summmer holidays to the end of September.

There will also be sunrise and sunset paddle boarding in the summer.

Prices start at £12 for two hours.

A grand opening is being staged over June 2 and 3.

To find out more visit the Facebook page.

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Appeal launched after death of man with no known next-of-kin

Police have appealed to find the next-of-kin of Robert Smith, of High Street, Stalham, who died this month. Picture: Archant

Firefighters called to pub following electrical fire

Firefighters were called to The Feathers pub in Great Yarmouth following an electrical fire outside its premises. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Charming with a real edge’: Danny Boyle reveals reasons for filming in Norfolk town

An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page

Most Read

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Appeal launched after death of man with no known next-of-kin

Police have appealed to find the next-of-kin of Robert Smith, of High Street, Stalham, who died this month. Picture: Archant

Firefighters called to pub following electrical fire

Firefighters were called to The Feathers pub in Great Yarmouth following an electrical fire outside its premises. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Charming with a real edge’: Danny Boyle reveals reasons for filming in Norfolk town

An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Grab your boards! A new water sports hub is coming to the seaside

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams

Controversial plan for 71 homes near school may be revived as appeal is lodged

Badger Building has appealed against a decision to refuse its plan for 71 homes off East Anglian Way in Gorleston Picture: James Bass

Broads Authority forced to appoint new chairman for second time in a year

Haydn Thirtle, left, pictured in his role as Broads Authority chairman with James Reeve of Greater Anglia and Julian Glover. Picture: The Broads Authority

Bonfire sparks tent blaze on beach

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to re-open before end of the month

Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists