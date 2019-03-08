Grab your boards! A new water sports hub is coming to the seaside

Adam Williams is bringing paddle boarding to Gorleston, with a new unit close to the Pier Hotel. Picture: Adam Williams supplied by Adam Williams

A water sports hub is setting up a base at Gorleston making the most of the spectacular beach and creating even more reasons to visit.

Already a regular visitor to the sandy sweep Adam Williams is establishing his Boardin Skool bringing a fun new activity to the beach, known for its calm, shallow waters.

He is putting the finishing touches to his be-spoke container which will be sited outside the Pier Hotel after owner Rodney Scott offered him a slice of his land.

Close to the sailing club where boats have been launched for decades, visitors can now enjoy water sports with the main focus on stand-up paddle boarding (SUP).

Mr Williams, a former competitive kayaker, has a variety of boards and equipment to hire, all day, every day from the end of May.

He said: He said: "People were already coming to Gorleston because we were here but we had no base to work from, so it was whenever we could land.

"We have got a fantastic place and it is a beautiful beach but there is not a lot of education about the sea.

"We are trying to pack the summer out with action for Gorleston.

A lot of the work we are doing is around well-being but it's great for fitness too, it's quite hard work."

The 42-year-old, who is head of outdoor learning at Norwich City College, also operates at Oulton Broad and is honing in on the choppier waters at Gorleston beach.

He said as well as offering a fun, activity for people of all ages he was also keen to spread the word about the well-being benefits for being on the waves.

With so much being said about green spaces and the mood-lifting powers of being among trees, the same was true of being on the water, he said.

The business has been operating for ten years but now has even more wind in its sails thanks to the new Gorleston base.

In the past operating at the spot meant parking and carrying boards to the shore.

From the container the approved paddle boarding school will be offering courses, taster sessions, and groups for tots on Saturday mornings.

Sessions are planned around the tides and can be booked online or just by turning up.

They will run every weekend and Tuesday and Thursday evenings until the start of the summmer holidays to the end of September.

There will also be sunrise and sunset paddle boarding in the summer.

Prices start at £12 for two hours.

A grand opening is being staged over June 2 and 3.

To find out more visit the Facebook page.