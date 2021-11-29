Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs

An empty warehouse in Friars Lane, Great Yarmouth, its being tipped as the new home for a superbikes business selling bikes, clothing and accessories. - Credit: Google Maps

A new superbike warehouse is looking to bring a "one-stop shop" for all bikers' needs to Great Yarmouth.

Superbike Warehouse is looking to take over an empty premises in Friar's Lane creating a destination for the "mature motorcycle enthusiast".

Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a small cafe included in the scheme, tipped as bringing ten full-time and up to 20 part- time jobs.

The plans are being proposed by two businessmen from Ormesby and Freethorpe who operate Acle Car Centre in Acle, and Carr Sales in Yarmouth.

They say they want to provide a full range of accessories and protective clothing, with a large choice for women and all sizes in stock.

There will also be a workshop for the preparation of new and used motorcycles.

The rear entrance to the proposed superbike warehouse via Charles Street in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Papers submitted in support of the bid say the company has regional distribution rights for one of the largest UK suppliers of motorcycle clothing.

Huntington-based Herald motorcycles will be supplying the new bikes.

A statement said: "We intend to supply a one-stop shop covering all a biker's needs from their first motorbike and helmet, through to race suits and servicing.

"Our target customer is 30-plus who sees their motorcycle as an interest/hobby and spends their disposable income on upgrading their motorcycle, clothing, and accessories.

"We are aiming to provide the best choice in the female market sector."

It adds that there will be space to provide the full range and all sizes leading to a better shopping experience.

If permission were granted there would be "nothing similar in size and scope in East Anglia" helping to deliver an economic boost in terms of jobs, visitor numbers, and increased visitor spend.

The plan would also bring back into use a redundant, council-owned building and see electric vehicle charging points installed.

Near neighbours have responded saying they support the scheme which will tidy up the site and bring new jobs.

They did, however, have concerns about seven-day opening and the potential for noise and hoped the operators would be considerate towards residents.

People have until December 6 to make their comments.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/21/0923/CU.








