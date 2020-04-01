Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Archant

Little more than a year after it opened Great Yarmouth’s Taco Bell restaurant has announced it is closing for good.

The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth. The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

In a letter sent to staff, the franchise owners said it was a “tough but unavoidable” decision.

The Tex-Mex outlet in Regent Road was hailed as a coup for the resort, bringing an international name to the fast-food mix and boosting investor confidence when it opened in December 2018.

However, staff were notified by email this week that the while some of the group’s outlets would be closing temporarily during the coronavirus outbreak, it would be shutting it’s Taco Bell in Yarmouth for good.

The letter, seen by this newspaper, said it would close immediately.

It is understood 14 jobs have been lost.

The email said: “The Adil Group have been in business for over 50 years and we have never witnessed anything as severe as the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19.

“This has had a devastating effect on the UK and its economy.

“Our number one priority at this difficult time is the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have decided to close a number of our businesses until further notice.

“This is in line with the various latest announcements from the Government and guidance received from the brands we operate being KFC, Costa, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Anytime Fitness.

“Unfortunately Taco Time Ltd has taken the difficult decision to close our Great Yarmouth restaurant permanently with immediate effect.

“This has been a tough but unavoidable decision.”

In December 2019 plans to create a first floor eating area and extend the Mexican-inspired venue were approved.

At the time of the opening - much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain - it became the 32nd Taco Bell restaurant to be unveiled in the UK, with some people saying Yarmouth was “lucky” to have Norfolk’s first Taco Bell.

A spokesman for Taco Bell said: ““We can confirm the franchisee who owned and operated this location has decided to close permanently.

“We thank our fans for their support and apologise for the inconvenience.”