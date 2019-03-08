State-of-the-art technology could save residents £700 a year in energy bills

Six flats on the Middlegate Estate will trial the TCosy system which aims to make households more energy efficient.

Residents living in a block of council flats in a town centre could save themselves £700 a year in energy bills after plans to install an energy efficient coating around their homes were submitted.

Michael Jeal

Six flats on the Middlegate estate in Great Yarmouth have been lined up for a trial of the innovative technology system developed by Norwich based company Beattie Passive.

The TCosy system aims to make buildings more energy efficient by providing them with an outer coating which redistributes heat and minimises energy loss.

Chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee Andy Grant, has claimed residents could save £700 should the plans get approval.

The proposals have already been given the thumbs up from councillors when they were discussed at a housing and neighbourhoods committee meeting earlier this month.

A comparison of the block of flats in Solihull.

UK power calculated the average energy bill of a five-person household to be £1,603 in 2018.

The trial, which is hoped to be in place for next winter, will be funded by Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Mr Grant said: “I think it is an exciting concept which has the potential to work very well.

“If the plans get accepted and the trial goes well it is definitely something we would consider rolling out as part of the Middlegate regeneration project.”

Tenants will now be consulted on the proposals with a decision on the application expected to be made in May.

Mr Grant said the council’s flats on the Middlegate estate had been identified because the 1950’s style terrace blocks were some of the least energy efficient buildings in the borough.

Councillor for the Nelson Ward, Michael Jeal, said attempts to make homes more energy efficient could only be a positive.

“I will always been in favour of proposals like this. Some of the residents on the Middlegate estate live in poverty so I think this could be a great help to them,” he said.

A report on the innovation which was prepared for councillors ahead of the housing and neighbourhoods committee meeting states combustible materials have been removed from the solution which makes up the TCosy system in light of the Grenfell fire.

On Beattie Passive’s website it says the system aims to help households save money on their bills, reduce their emissions, and make their homes warmer and more pleasant places to live.