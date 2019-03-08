Tea room plan for butcher's shop in the Broads

Planners are being asked to approve a change of use to allow Rackhams butchers in Ormesby St Margaret to become a tea room Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A tea room with outside chairs and tables overlooking a scenic village green could be taking the place of a butcher's shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposed new tea room is a stone's throw from the village green in Ormesby Picture: Nick Butcher The proposed new tea room is a stone's throw from the village green in Ormesby Picture: Nick Butcher

Plans have been lodged to turn Rackham's butchers in Wapping, Ormesby St Margaret, into a cafe.

The planning application handed to Great Yarmouth Borough Council also details hot and cold food, cakes, home-made preserves and chocolates, ice-cream, as well as a takeaway option, celebration cakes, and outside catering.

The change-of-use bid also asks for three tables outside.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement submitted as part of the application it says there will be some customer noise but that it should not be significant given the size of the proposed business.

It adds that opening house are likely to be 9am to 4.30pm, and include weekends in the summer.

The butchers has been closed for some months.

People have until October 18 to make their views known.

The proposed tea room is in conservation area.

To view the plans click the link here.