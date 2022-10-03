Tech career roadshow coming to Great Yarmouth

The RealTech Roadshow will offer people a chance to explore future careers in the industry - Credit: Akcela

A technology event is coming to Great Yarmouth to encourage more people to retrain and enter a career in the tech sector.

The first RealTech Roadshow - organised by members of tech communities from Norfolk and Suffolk - will offer talks, workshops and boot camps about opportunities in the tech industry for all ages.

All sessions are free of charge and will take place at Great Yarmouth Town Hall between 9am and 4.30pm on Saturday, October 29.

The day will see a coding boot camp for young adults, a webpage building course for adults and an interactive workshop on women working in tech.

James Adams, managing director of Norwich’s business incubator Akcela and coding boot camp Tech Educators, said the region's tech scene is ready for an explosion with the right backing.

“Our region has self-created a huge number of groups that are supporting the tech industry with on-the-ground, tangible, grassroots initiatives,” said Mr Adams.

James Adams of Akcela - Credit: Akcela

“These are bringing people from all areas into tech. If we are going to feed the demand we are seeing, we must enable fair access to all."

The event is being backed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, with support from government funding.

Council economic development committee chairman Daniel Candon said: "Helping residents improve their skills and be ready for jobs in high tech industries is a priority for the council.

"These free workshops on topics like coding, blockchains, and software development will be a great introduction to the sector.

“Whether you are a young person looking to choose your career path or a little older and thinking of changing jobs, there is something for everyone here, and I’m pleased we are able to support and host them at Town Hall.”

Great Yarmouth Town Hall - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Recent studies conducted by job search engine Adzuna reveal that 14pc of all unfilled job roles are tech-based, up from 11pc in 2019.

The lack of suitable candidates has created opportunities for individuals to earn more and have greater job satisfaction through retraining.

Tickets for the free workshops on October 29 are limited and must be booked online by going to meetup.com/akcela/events. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis.