Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Archant

Retail giant Tesco is reportedly considering thousands of job losses as part of a bid to bring down costs.

According to Sunday newspaper reports, the supermarket could cut up to 15,000 jobs after a difficult period of trading over Christmas.

In store bakeries and deli counters could also be reviewed as part of the plans, the Mail on Sunday said.

A spokesman for Tesco did not confirm or deny the reports.

“We’re always looking at ways to run our business more simply and efficiently. Whenever we make changes in our business, colleagues are always the first to know,” they said.

One of the biggest unions representing Tesco workers has said it is seeking a meeting with Tesco to clarify the situation.

Pauline Foulkes - Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) National Officer said: “Usdaw is seeking an urgent meeting with the company to clarify the situation, to examine the details of what changes they are proposing and what this means for staff.”