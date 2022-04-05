Yarmouth pub reopens with the community as 'be-all and end-all'

Richard Garritley (middle) with his bar staff Danny (left) and his daughter Keelie (right) - Credit: The Albion

A Yarmouth pub has reopened with the new landlord hoping to create a place for locals.

The Albion, on the junction between Albion Road and Nelson Road Central, has been reopened on the promise that the man in charge can make it a success.

Richard Garritley, who has taken over the reins, has a long history with the pub.

The Albion reopens under new management - Credit: The Albion

"I was there as an entertainer when the pub reopened, I live right around the corner," he said.

"But when the owner decided to shut the pub and sell the land I sat down with them and asked them to give me a chance.

"They said I could have a few months and if I could make it into a success then I could take it on permanently.

They hope the pub will become a family affair. Pictured (L-R): Natalie and Richard Garritley and their daughter Keelie. - Credit: The Albion

"We've had so much local support from the community and other pubs."

It comes after a difficult few years for the business including challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But in October 2020, the building's entrance was completely destroyed when car flipped over ploughed into the pub.

This forced the Albion to close while repairs to the building took place. It was then reopened more than a year later, in November 2021, by former its landlord who had hoped to turn its fortunes around.

Now, Mr Garritley, 42, said he hopes the key to his success will be the right attitude.

He said: "We wants to become a family-run pub that is the heart of its community.

"On Saturday it was packed and it was all locals. I want this to be somewhere that people feel comfortable and safe.

The Albion is on the junction between Albion Road and Nelson Road Central. - Credit: The Albion

"The customers and the community are the be-all and end-all. Holidaymakers are great but it's locals who will keep us open through the winter."

The Albion is a community-focused endeavour. Mr Garritley added: "We're already running coffee mornings, a loyalty card and an Easter event.

"Next we hope to start a quiz and karaoke, maybe even a speed dating night. And some more traditional things like raffles and school reunions.

The Albion is aiming to become a rehearsal space for local bands - Credit: The Albion

"We want people to come in with family to play cards or even dominoes. We want local bands to use the pub as a rehearsal space during the quiet periods.

"And we're hoping to do something with two other nearby pubs for the jubilee - to shut off the road and have a big barbeque.

"I want this to be their pub, where they spend their evenings and are made to feel at home."