Cinema to reopen following multi-million pound investment from new operators

PUBLISHED: 15:38 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 24 June 2019

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema later this year. Picture: Archant

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been promised the best cinematic experience in East Anglia after it was announced the Royalty cinema would reopen under new operators following a multi-million pound investment.

The Arc Cinema group specialise in creating high quality cinemas to serve local communities. Picture: Pause Time PHotographyThe Arc Cinema group specialise in creating high quality cinemas to serve local communities. Picture: Pause Time PHotography

Irish based Arc Cinema are to takeover the running of the former Hollywood cinema in Marine Parade which has been empty since February this year.

Visitors to the cinema which will reopen in the final couple of months of this year can expect a "luxury" experience as plans for recliner seating, a new state-of-the-art sound system and a 4k digital projection take shape.

Owner of the Royalty building Peter Jay said he was thrilled with the news.

"I'm delighted this rapidly expanding chain have put faith in our seaside resort to invest several million pounds," Mr Jay said.

"They have realised Yarmouth is on the up and will become one of Britain's premier resorts once again.

"I don't expect it to be open for this season but it will give Great Yarmouth probably the best cinema experience in all of East Anglia,"

The building has a long history of entertainment stretching back to the 1900's and the cinema's closure earlier this year was met by huge disappointment.

The Hollywood cinema's based in Great Yarmouth and Norwich closed after the chain fell into administration.

The Arc Cinema group is currently opening a number of sites in the UK and specialises in creating high quality cinemas to serve local communities.

Brian Gilligan of Arc Cinema said: "Great Yarmouth is an amazing leisure destination with a fantastic history, so we're really excited to have the opportunity to bring The Arc Cinema's offer to the local community and visitors.

"The Royalty has long been at the heart of entertainment in Great Yarmouth, and we're delighted to be able to play a part in revitalising it.

"Our legions of loyal fans love the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience."

Memorabilia from when stars including Cilla Black, Michael Barrymore and Freddie Starr performed at the building will feature around the cinema.

Jays UK director Jack Jay, said: "We are delighted to have leased our fabulous building to such a forward looking company and to invest in the future of our town.

"This new cinema will provide an unrivalled cinematic experience for locals and visitors alike."

Most Read

Quick-thinking lifeguards rescue swimmers swept from Norfolk shore

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warnings in place as region gets ready for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

‘One hell of a wall of water’ - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Police appeal after young man goes missing

Lavell Farman. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Shoe Zone announces plans for superstore at retail park

Shoe Zone has announced it will open a superstore at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: House PR

