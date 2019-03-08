New dance studio complete with beauty and therapy room to offer classes with a modern twist

Whether you've got aspirations of performing at the Blackpool Tower ballroom or simply want to use dance as a way of keeping fit, a new studio is set to offer residents dance classes with a modern twist.

Megan Reeves, owner of The Dance Base in Great Yarmouth, has grand plans for her business which she hopes will become a "hub for activity" in the community.

Not only will the studio in Jones GC way offer ballroom and latin dance classes for all ages and standards it will also host a variety of other health and fitness sessions.

Miss Reeves, 20, from Gorleston, said she can't wait for The Dance Base to open its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday, October 19.

"I'm really excited but nervous at the same time," she said.

"This has been a long time coming but I think people are going to really enjoy the classes we've got going on."

The open day on October 19 will run from 12pm to 2.30pm.

Having had to travel to London for a number of her dance classes when she was younger, the 20-year-old said she is thrilled to be able to provide residents in the borough with a studio.

She said: "I'm over the moon that I've been able to find a permanent home for it all.

"There's never really been anything like this in the borough so I hope it will inspire people to take up dancing.

"I've also been teaching dance for a number of years and before now we've had to hire out village halls for the classes which hasn't been ideal."

Miss Reeves believes dance is a great way to keep fit and is determined to put her own twist on the classes which she will run.

"The thing I love about ballroom and latin dancing is how varied it can be," she said.

"I want the sessions to be really high energy and upbeat.

"There will be modern music and hopefully the classes will be quite quirky."

Determined to make the studio a leisure hub, Miss Reeves has incorporated a beauty and therapy room into the unit.

The studio will host about 17 fitness sessions a week.

For more information visit The Dance Base on Facebook.