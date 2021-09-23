Iconic seaside venue becomes 'place to be' in Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021

The Empire, in Great Yarmouth, reopened in July this year and owner Jack Jay said the response has been "incredible". - Credit: Jack Jay

An iconic seaside venue offering live music and street-food has quickly become “the place to be” in Yarmouth.

The Empire officially reopened in July this year and just two months down the line owner Jack Jay said the response has been “absolutely incredible”.

Whether you’re going to see a local band or meeting with friends for food and drink, Mr Jay - whose family also owns the Hippodrome Circus - said it has been attracting visitors from across Norfolk.

He said: “The building is so amazing and we were so excited to get it relaunched.

“From a music point of view, I'm really proud because we have worked hard to create a venue here in Yarmouth.

“There used to be things like battle of the bands or somewhere artists would aim to play – which is so important for young musicians. We produce so much great talent in and around this area.

“There hasn’t that flagship place for a long time. But Empire has quite quickly become that.”

Mr Jay said the venue has been the “missing piece of the puzzle” along Yarmouth’s seafront and he hopes its success will continue into the winter months.

Empire is also home to three food vendors which have been a big hit – including burgers from the Rude Kitchen, Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian choices from Middle East Coast and “world street food” from Fanny Adams.

“We have had an amazing summer but if people haven’t been, now is the time to come," he said.

“This venue gives a festival-style, street-food vibe that would usually disappear by the autumn or winter months, but this will be open right the way through the year.

“At Halloween we have some cool plans with awesome bands and our food traders are getting involved and the same with Christmas. The times when people want to come together. We are really excited for that.”

As well as local artists, in the future Mr Jay also hopes to host new events including drag and stand-up comedy.

He added: “Now that’s its up and running we are excited to use it in as many different ways as possible.”

