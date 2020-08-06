Five new shops that have opened on the high street during lockdown

(left to right) Nowak Pawel in his shop Pretty Things/Candyland/Luisa Ventura in Coffee Ventura/Jayne's Avon/David Cardoso in his new barber's shop. Picture: Archant Archant

It’s not all doom and gloom on the high street in Great Yarmouth.

David Cardoso outside his new barber's shop in Victoria Arcade. The 20-year-old is delighted to be launching in the stylish unit he has always liked the look of Picture: Liz Coates David Cardoso outside his new barber's shop in Victoria Arcade. The 20-year-old is delighted to be launching in the stylish unit he has always liked the look of Picture: Liz Coates

As we emerge from lockdown there are some positive signs of recovery, with new businesses springing up and adding to the shopping mix.

Here we look at five new enterprises that have opened up during the pandemic:

Coffee Ventura II

154, King Street

The new Candyland store in Regent Street serves bubble tea, slushies and a range of international sweets from Japan, Canada and America among others. It retains an element of Craftmania, which has moved online Picture: Candyland/Craftmania The new Candyland store in Regent Street serves bubble tea, slushies and a range of international sweets from Japan, Canada and America among others. It retains an element of Craftmania, which has moved online Picture: Candyland/Craftmania

There’s still a bit to do and the sign is not yet up over the door but the owners of a new coffee shop in King Street say they are heartened by the response so far.

Despite opening during a pandemic, Luisa Ventura said she and her husband Juan were pleasantly surprised by how well it had taken off.

The cafe specialises in Portuguese sweet treats and Juan’s signature bake - a Portuguese version of a custard tart - was the stuff of legend, his wife said.

All the bread and cakes are freshly baked by the couple off site, at another premises in Yarmouth.

Candyland is sharing space with Craftmania in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. It comes from the family behind Beaches and Cream in Southwold and Lowestoft Picture: Liz Coates Candyland is sharing space with Craftmania in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. It comes from the family behind Beaches and Cream in Southwold and Lowestoft Picture: Liz Coates

Mrs Ventura said: “We have had a really positive start, it has gone very well.

“Everything is made here in Great Yarmouth.”

Candyland/Craftmania

Former Gunner landlady Jayne Davidson has opened an Avon shop in Regent Road selling Avon products and the opportunity to work as a representative Picture: Liz Coates Former Gunner landlady Jayne Davidson has opened an Avon shop in Regent Road selling Avon products and the opportunity to work as a representative Picture: Liz Coates

Regent Street

The former Craftmania shop in Regent Street has shifted mainly online, but it still has a presence in the new Candyland store.

The business is owned by the same people behind Beaches and Cream in Southwold and Lowestoft.

Manager Lisa Ellis said that while it was an uncertain time to be launching, she was heartened to see the number of new shops springing up.

Inside Jayne Davidson's Avon shop in Regent Road. She has committed to three years in the store in Great Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare Picture: Liz Coates Inside Jayne Davidson's Avon shop in Regent Road. She has committed to three years in the store in Great Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare Picture: Liz Coates

And although the Craftmania element was much reduced it also had a role as a click-and-collect hub for online sales.

Candyland sells bubble tea and slushies as well as a range of sweets and drinks from across the world including Japan, America, and Canada.

Billions Barber Shop

Nowak Pawel inside his shop in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, called Pretty Things. He is among a number of entrepreneurs to launch a business in the town during the pandemic Picture: Liz Coates Nowak Pawel inside his shop in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, called Pretty Things. He is among a number of entrepreneurs to launch a business in the town during the pandemic Picture: Liz Coates

Victoria Arcade

David Cardoso has taken the leap to open his own shop in a unit he has had his eye on for years.

The 20-year-old of Runham Vauxhall, said the former Junx clothing shop was in a prime position and a nice-looking shop that had always been a favourite of his.

Although it was a “very weird” time to open with all the restrictions and guidelines around trading he said the shop had got off to flying start since opening in July.

To keep things manageable he is taking appointments only but in time hopes to take on another barber.

The refit was coming along well but still not quite finished with a toilet and sinks going in.

Avon

101 Regent Road

She was the landlady that barely touched a drop and now Jayne Davidson is the Avon lady who doesn’t wear make-up.

The mother-of-two has opened up in one of the new units where the bowling alley once was, selling Avon products and recruiting new reps to sell via the brochure door-to-door.

As a sales leader her main role was to find more people to join her team of representatives, who could hail from anywhere across the UK.

She said she had been thinking about taking on a shop for around four years and had finally taken the plunge, spotting the empty unit during a stroll.

“It’s a gamble,” she said.

“A lot of people are saying it is nice to see the products and smell the perfumes.”

She hailed Brenda Roberts saying she could not have done it without her support.

Pretty Things

38 Regent Street

Nowak Pawel says he is “full of positive energy” as he welcomes customers to his new gift and homeware store.

The 32-year-old said he spotted a gap in the market with Bizarre Bizarre, Palmers, and Debenhams all shutting up shop.

With a range of candles, gifts, teacups, mugs, glasses and decorative signs and plaques he said it was early days and too soon to know quite what people wanted.

Hailing from Poland, Mr Pawel has lived in the town for 12 years.

While he has seen others come and go he has put down roots and feels very much part of the community.

“I am loving it. That’s why I am still here,” he said.