Gorleston gets vintage gift shop inspired by The Good Life

Steed and Karolyn Hubbard are the owners of The Good Life pre-loved shop in Bells Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The opening of a 1970s themed vintage gift shop has added a splash of colour to Gorleston.

The Good Life, on Bell Road, is inspired by the BBC sitcom of the same name.

In show - which starred Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith, Paul Eddington - featured a middle class couple who decide to turn their home into a self-sufficient farm,

The new store is owned by husband and wife, Steed and Karolyn Hubbard, who also run Margo's Lounge - named after one of the characters in the show - next door.

At the official launch on Saturday, March 4, many were keen to take a peak inside their vibrant new business selling gifts and high-quality, second-hand furniture - all in keeping with Margo's vintage theme.

The couple said: "It’s very exciting. It feels great to get the door open and get everything out and displayed.

"There has been a really nice mix of customers old and new, which has been lovely to see.

"It’s always a bit scary starting a new business, but we are fortunate that we have Margo's and so much support already on Bells Road."

Cake stands, candles, plant pots, bunting and wrapping paper are just some of the gifts on offer in the shop.

People can also bring in their vintage items or furniture to sell, with profits split equally between the owner and the shop.

Mrs Hubbard, 54, from Gorleston, added: "Even if people decide to part with these things, they are still well-loved items.

"They don’t want to throw it away or give it to a charity shop.

"It is nice to see them given another home. Some people have some really lovely pieces and they don't realise what they have got.

"We can also help to source vintage items, like record players."

But their 1970s empire is not stopping there.

The couple recently bought a beach hut along Gorleston seafront - named Barbara's Beach Hut, after another character in The Good Life - which they plan to hire out.

"We used to rent a beach hut in Southwold when our children were young and we always loved it. When this one came up for sale, we couldn't resist," said Mrs Hubbard.

"It will have our vintage theme and people can pick up the keys from Margo's along with a afternoon tea or prosecco package to take with them."

Barbara's Beach Hut will be ready to hire in April.

