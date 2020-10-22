Search

‘It means the world to us’ - Village pub is crowned business of the year

PUBLISHED: 11:10 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 October 2020

The team from the Kings Arms in Fleggburgh which has been named business of the year at the Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2020. It won the great family owned category as well as business owner of the year and scooped the overal top accolade Picture: GYBC

Archant

A pub and restuarant has walked away with top honours at a business awards staged online during the coronvavirus pandemic.

The Kings Arms, at Fleggburgh, was named business of the year at Great Yarmouth’s Spirit of Enterprise Awards.

Mark Dixon, of the King’s Arms, said: “Winning the awards means the world to us.

“It shows that commitment, hard work and working as a team pays off.

“I could not be prouder of the King’s Arms family and am looking forward to what the future brings.”

The venue was chosen from among category winners announced at the gala event held over an interactive video platform on Friday (October 16).

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “In addition to boosting investor confidence, the Spirit of Enterprise Awards encourages businesses to be aspirational and proud of the role they play in the local business community.

“After months of anticipation, it was great to see the winners revealed.

“I would like to again congratulate all the finalists and winners: you are all ambassadors of the many excellent businesses of different sizes and sectors across our borough.

“In a year that has brought additional challenges for everyone, businesses included, it was great to celebrate business success.

“The virtual awards ceremony ran very well, and I’d like to praise the sponsors and everyone involved in organising this.”

Special crystal trophies were delivered this week to all winners to enable socially-distanced photos to take place.

The category winners and sponsors in full:

Employer of the Year – John G Plummer & Associates – sponsored by P&S Personnel

Great Customer Service – Branford’s – sponsored by Norse Group

Director/Business Owner of the Year – Mark Dixon of the King’s Arms Fleggburgh – sponsored by Barclays

Investing in Future Growth – En-Gen Diesel Products – sponsored by Itron (UK)

SME (Small or Medium Enterprise) of the Year – En-Gen Diesel Products – sponsored by Equinox Enterprises

Large Business of the Year – Haven Seashore Holiday Park – sponsored by ASCO World

Great Community Contribution – The Island Cafe & Boating Lake (Access Community Trust) – sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation

Great Family Owned – King’s Arm Fleggburgh - sponsored by Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year – Haven Seashore Holiday Park – sponsored by GYTABIA

