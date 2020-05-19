Search

Advanced search

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

PUBLISHED: 09:58 19 May 2020

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Archant

Dining greenhouses that have sprung up on the banks of Amsterdam’s scenic canals are coming to Norfolk’s waterways.

The Lion at Thurne is looking at a range of ways of getting back to the pumps in the open air.

With the camping and boating trade cut off, publican Ricky Malt said he had to “think outside the box” in order to survive being closed at what should be his busiest time of year.

Inspired by the Dutch distancing model, widely shared on social media which showed people dining in candle-lit greenhouses, he has bought three similar units each seating six.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old is set to launch a food and drink takeaway service at the pub this week.

Tables set out to host takeaway diners waiting for their food and drink at The Lion, in Thurne Picture: Ricky MaltTables set out to host takeaway diners waiting for their food and drink at The Lion, in Thurne Picture: Ricky Malt

And although nothing can be consumed on the premises or in the large garden at the moment people can hire picnic blankets and take their food and drink to the playing field or riverside.

Mr Malt said the pub was well off the beaten track with plenty of space and that the service was more for locals or people dropping by on their bikes rather that those driving from Norwich or beyond.

A limited menu of fish and chips, pizzas and deli board would be on offer with everything including drinks served in sealed containers in line with regulations.

You may also want to watch:

In time he hoped the rules might be relaxed for those with ample outdoor space as the country moved out of lockdown.

Mr Malt, who also has the White Horse, at Neatishead, said he had always wanted to find ways to boost trade in the middle of winter at his pub which was in the middle of nowhere.

The dining greenhouses seemed a quirky way of addressing social distancing during lockdown and providing a fun venue later on.

Bespoke picnic benches will be going inside but the greenhouses themselves will probably not be ready until the peak summer months.

The riverbank at Thurne is being billed as the perfect place for a takeaway picnic meal from the Lion nearby Picture: Ricky MaltThe riverbank at Thurne is being billed as the perfect place for a takeaway picnic meal from the Lion nearby Picture: Ricky Malt

“I am probably working harder now than I normally do,” he said.

“It means we have something to work towards.

“But we are still chasing our insurance which they have rejected but may pay out.”

He said he was planning a soft launch this week with the takeaway and picnic blanket hire, stressing they would be washed between uses.

Ricky Malt at the award-winning Lion pub with general manager Rachel Parr Picture: Ricky MaltRicky Malt at the award-winning Lion pub with general manager Rachel Parr Picture: Ricky Malt

“We are trying to come out fighting,” he added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

NARS sees busiest start to year in half a century

NARS received their 500th call of 2020 last week - a new record for the charity in its 50th year. Picture: NARS

Bid to build 33 village houses recommended for approval

A bid to build 33 houses in Fleggburgh has been recommended for approval by planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Banned drug driver caught behind wheel of stolen BMW convertible

A grey BMW convertible was stolen on Monday, May 18, but was later recovered by police. Picture: NSRAPT

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade
Drive 24