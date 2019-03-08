New seafood restaurant with quirky 'cockle popcorn' menu option

Goncalo Simoes, head waiter at Strollers, the seafood restaurant, serves up a platter of Orford oysters Picture: TMS Media TMS Media

A new seafood restaurant has opened in a Great Yarmouth hotel.

Strollers in The Prom Hotel has transformed its menu offering everything from oysters and rock lobsters to locally caught fish and quirky cockle popcorn.

Rodney Scott, hotel co-owner with his son Ian, said the changes had been made in response to diners' demands.

He said people were looking to eat less meat after revelations about its effect on climate change and wanted more sustainable alternatives.

He added: "The health benefits of eating less meat and the greenhouse gas emissions caused by rearing livestock have given people food for thought.

"There's been a real trend in customers asking for more fish dishes, so we've decided to completely change our menu to make Strollers a seafood restaurant.

"There are meat dishes on the menu, of course, but our focus is on serving a great range of seafood, including fish landed in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft."