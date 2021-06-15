News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
National retailer confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park

Liz Coates

Published: 11:07 AM June 15, 2021   
Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning

A new name is coming to Great Yarmouth and moving into the former Outfit store on the Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

A national chain with a focus on home and leisure has announced it is moving into the former Outfit store on Great Yarmouth's Gapton Hall.

When The Range opens it will bring a new name to the town, and mean the shopping park will be fully let.

The home and leisure specialist will open a 16,000 sq ft store in the Autumn, taking over the unit formerly occupied by Outfit.

Refurbishment is underway after changes to the layout were given the green light by planners on June 11. 

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth.

The Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth will be fully let once The Range moves in later this year, 2021. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

It will be the first The Range store in Great Yarmouth, the nearest branch being in Lowestoft.

The Range is a home, leisure, and garden retailer selling products across 16 departments including DIY, kitchen and dining, arts and crafts, furniture and textiles.

The company operates more than 180 stores across the UK and Ireland. The first shop opened in Plymouth in 1989.

Gapton Hall’s 15 retailers include TK Maxx, Boots, Sports Direct, and Greggs.

Outfit, part of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire, collapsed into administration at the start of December 2020 as a result of coronavirus.

It sold all of the group's brands in out-of-town and city destinations including Top Shop, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, and Burton.

