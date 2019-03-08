Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Plans for seafront flats at troubled hotel refused

PUBLISHED: 11:24 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 18 October 2019

The Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth has had plans for seafront flats refused. Picture: Archant

The Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth has had plans for seafront flats refused. Picture: Archant

Archant

The owner of a troubled Great Yarmouth hotel has lost planning permission to turn part of it into flats.

Janak Masrani's proposal was to convert one of two buildings which make up The Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive into homes.

It was refused by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday night due to fears of over development and it was contrary to policies regarding primary holiday accommodation

Under the plan a three-story annexe containing 20 of the hotel's 61 rooms would have been redeveloped.

A similar scheme was refused in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

A report to planners notes the building's "unkempt" appearance and suggests the proposed changes would be an improvement.

Last month an investigation by this newspaper revealed 23 reports were made to environmental health officers at the borough council between June 2017 and May 2019.

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man remains critically ill following industrial incident

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Plans for seafront flats at troubled hotel refused

The Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth has had plans for seafront flats refused. Picture: Archant

Vegetarian waiter lodges appeal after losing landmark legal ruling

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace. Picture: CLEMENTS SOLICITORS

Six more holiday lets planned for seaside village

The Bakery, a building on the Street in Hemsby. Picture: Google Maps.

Farmer’s book documenting a life on the land raises £6,000 for Parkinson’s charity

Retired farmer Brian Reynolds has raised almost �6,000 for Parkinson's UK by publishing a book about his career, called A Life in Farming. Picture: Chris Hill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists