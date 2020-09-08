Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

Plans for a McDonalds restaurant and drive-thru on a supermarket car park have been approved.

The bid to bring another fast food outlet run by the franchise chain to Great Yarmouth brings the total number to three.

The scheme at Asda in Acle New Road is said to create 35 full time and 30 part time jobs, according to the applicant.

In determining the proposal officers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council noted the new restaurant was not near any schools.

Although it was noted it could lead to more traffic queuing in the area a report said the impact was unlikely to be severe.

The restaurant and drive-thur will sweep away 119 parking spaces, although 445 will remain.

It will also involve the configuration of the click-and-collect area.

In the papers McDonalds says it is seeking to increase its representation in key locations.

The restaurant will have an outdoor patio and play area, and likely be open 24/7.

Yarmouth already McDonalds restaurants in the town centre and at Gapton Hall retail park.