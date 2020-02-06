Toby Carvery to re-open after £300,000 refurbishment

The Captain Manby Toby Carvery is re-opening on Saturday following a refit Picture: Neil Deane Archant

A popular restaurant is set to show off its new look after a three week makeover.

Captain Manby's Toby Carvery is hoping diners will enjoy the new look at Gorleston Picture: Neil Deane Captain Manby's Toby Carvery is hoping diners will enjoy the new look at Gorleston Picture: Neil Deane

Captain Manby's in Sidegate Road, Gorleston, will officially cut the ribbon on its refit on Friday February 7.

Kicking off the new era will be Norwich City's women's team helped by shot put star Sophie Mckinna.

Guests will be treated to a full carvery as the staff get to grips with the new layout and run through their ways of working.

The restaurant will open to the public from 8am on Saturday.

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston before a £300,000 refurbishment which has seen changes inside and out Picture: Google Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston before a £300,000 refurbishment which has seen changes inside and out Picture: Google

General manager Neil Deane said there had been plenty of interest with lots of people keen to book.

He said workmen were still on site but that the refit was 95pc done and "looking fantastic."

Friday would be the first time all the staff, including six new workers, would see the restaurant following the transformation.

He said some 350 people had applied for six new jobs he had yet to appoint.

The restaurant opened at Gorleston's Beacon Park some 12 years ago.

It's name was chosen by readers of this newspaper keen to honour the ingenuity of Captain Manby who invented a way of saving sailors at sea.