Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 13:49 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 21 January 2020

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

A popular restaurant has shut for a full refurbishment set to create up to 12 new jobs.

Captain Manby, a Toby Carvery, which bills itself as "the home of the roast", closed on Monday (January, 20) for three weeks.

It will re-open to the public on February 8, after a traditional ribbon-cutting by world class athlete Sophie McKinna the day before.

General manager Neil Deane said the total facelift would see changes inside and out, with extra covers created and a more open frontage currently hidden by a screen of greenery.

He said the makeover would lead to up to 12 new jobs in front-of-house and in the kitchen which were being advertised, adding: "It's going to be completely different."

The restaurant opened at Gorleston's Beacon Park some 12 years ago.

It's name was chosen by readers of this newspaper keen to honour the ingenuity of Captain Manby.

Capt George Manby was a barrack master at Yarmouth during the Napoleonic Wars and is credited with inventing a revolutionary system of saving sailors from sinking ships.

His method of firing a line from the shore to vessels out at sea allowed those on board to make their way back to safety via an aerial rope along which a man in a sling could be pulled.

Capt Manby's office and home were at Bauleah House, still standing today on Nicholas Road, Yarmouth.

After retiring as a barrack master in 1842, Manby moved to High Road in Southtown.

