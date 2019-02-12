Traders stuck in limbo over market redevelopment

Disgruntled traders on Great Yarmouth’s market have claimed they face an uncertain future having met with the borough council to discuss proposals for the redevelopment of the market place.

Council officers held one-to-one meetings with traders from December to January, but stallholders say they are now in limbo having not heard from the council since.

A number of businesses have previously stated they would close should the redevelopment go ahead.

The council has insisted plans for the revamp remain firmly in place despite it missing out on a crucial funding bid in November last year.

The current proposals would see 36 new single and double stall units installed under a new architecturally-striking market canopy as part of a £2.7m overhaul of the market.

Simon Mcginn, 57, of Simons Superior Seafood, said he is yet to hear from the borough council since his meeting with officers in December.

“We seem to be the ones that are last in line to hear about anything,” Mr Mcginn said.

“It makes planning for the future really hard and leaves us with an uncertain future.

“If the redevelopment does go ahead myself like many other traders will have a very difficult decision to make.”

The 57-year-old, who has been operating on the market for eight years, has called on the council to scrap plans for the redevelopment in favour of refurbishing the existing market.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the one-to-one meetings had been useful in helping the design team to further develop the options.

In a statement the council said: “Redeveloping and investing in the Market Place is a key project of the Town Centre Masterplan, which aims to boost the town centre as a destination where more people choose to live, work, invest and spend their leisure time and money.

“The council will continue to keep the market traders up-to-date.

“If market traders have any questions then they are encouraged to contact the project team, but there have been no further updates since the one-to-one meetings.”

Philip Blake, 60, who runs H.Blake Butchers, has called on the council to be more flexible with its proposals.

He said: “Everyone’s needs for a stall are completely different but it seems as though the council is not taking what we say on board.

“There is a lack of understanding which does make us worry about the future.”