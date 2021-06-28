News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

'Pavement cafe' bid for seaside Wetherspoon pub

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:42 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 12:46 PM June 28, 2021
The Troll Cart on Regent Road in Yarmouth.

The Troll Cart in Regent Road has added to its outdoor seating during the pandemic and now wants to make the arrangement semi-permanent. - Credit: James Weeds

A proposal for 13 picnic benches enclosed by glazed screens has been launched by a seaside pub.

The Troll Cart in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, is asking planners if it can put the benches along its Temple Road frontage, where temporary seating has sprung up during the pandemic to cater for outdoor hospitality.

Eating and drinking outside was at first a necessity under lockdown rules, with pavement seating springing up all over, and may now be a choice among some customers.

According to drawings submitted in support of the plan  making the outside seating area semi-permanent would see seven benches to the left of the main entrance, and six in two rows of three to the right enclosed by glazed screens.

A brochure included among the papers says installing screens can make al-fresco drinking and eating a virtually year-round option, raise awareness of the venue, and contain the activity on the pavement.

You may also want to watch:

The pub said it  had operated a pavement café since 2006 and that the area was extended earlier this year to allow for 13 picnic benches granted under legislation introduced to support the re-opening of hospitality. 

The legislation, however, only allows for temporary structures and would not support permission for the fixed glazed barriers being sought, hence the planning application.

Most Read

  1. 1 New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"
  2. 2 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
  3. 3 Cocktail and coffee bar to open 'for those who don't want rowdy pub'
  1. 4 Captain Tom homage among displays at village scarecrow festival
  2. 5 'Everyone should consider it' - Hundreds attend 'grab a jab' sessions
  3. 6 Overnight closures for roadworks on A47
  4. 7 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
  5. 8 CCTV of strangled Yarmouth woman released as murder probe continues
  6. 9 Will coronavirus restrictions be lifted early as Javid updates MPs today?
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after A47 rush hour accident near Blofield

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: We are incredibly grateful to the councillors of Great Yarmouth who have allowed us to create an external area to the front of the pub adjacent to the bus station.

"Due to incredibly positive feedback from our customers we are hoping to make this a long term feature and, subject to approval from all relevant parties we aim to install fixed surrounding barriers to enclose the area and enhance its appearance. “

People have until July 14 to have their say.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police St Nicholas Drive Caister

Homes evacuated in village after man threatens criminal damage

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police at Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth where a woman's body has been found in a flat. Picture: DE

Norfolk Live | Updated

Death of woman in Great Yarmouth not suspicious

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police at Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth where a woman's body has been found in a flat. Picture: DE

Norfolk Live | Video

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Sarah Hussain

person
Susan & Joe Pasquale on the beach with buckets & spades

Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman enjoy 'fabulous day out' in Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus