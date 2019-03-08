Search

Two new stores and work to end McDonald's agony at retail park

PUBLISHED: 09:55 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 23 May 2019

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

House PR

Two new stores have confirmed they are coming to a growing retail park as work gets underway to improve a problem entrance.

Staff at the opening of the new Superdrug store at Gapton Hall on May 17 Picture: Victor LingStaff at the opening of the new Superdrug store at Gapton Hall on May 17 Picture: Victor Ling

An extra lane is being added at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth in a bid to cut congestion caused by people in cars queuing for McDonalds.

It comes as a crop of new tenants threaten to make the problem worse, its owners say, with Shoezone and Cancer Research UK confirming they are opening new stores at the site in the summer.

A spokesman said: "Work has begun to add an extra lane into Great Yarmouth's main retail park Gapton Hall in response to increased footfall and a number of new lettings.

"The improvements to the access road at the busy shopping park are designed to prevent congestion caused by cars queueing for the McDonald's outlet and to ease vehicle congestion during busy shopping periods.

"Gapton Hall's owner is investing in creating the extra lane to enable the smooth flow of vehicles into and out of the retail park.

"The road improvements are scheduled for completion by August."

Mark Kelly, asset manager at Investec Argo Management, said: "We have listened to our customers and we understand that congestion is a real issue so we are doing something about it to future-proof the park as the number of retailers grows.

"We will try to keep any inconvenience to a minimum during the few months while the improvements take place.

"It is important to us that our shoppers have the best possible experience at Gapton Hall."

The investment follows a £2.2m refurbishment and reconfiguration of three units, new signage, and landscaping.

Health and beauty brand Superdrug opened its new store last week.

It follows the previous letting to The Works Stores and will join the existing offer at the shopping park which includes Next, Boots, M&S Foodhall, Outfit, Iceland, Poundland, Halfords, Sports Direct, and TK Maxx.

