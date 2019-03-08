Uber Eats launches in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:41 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 26 April 2019
Uber Eats, a food delivery service, has launched in Great Yarmouth.
The app allows people order food at the touch of a button, using an application or a web browser.
Restaurants signed up to the service include the McDonalds franchises on Regent Road and Purley Court, FishOlicious, Istanbul Kebab, Malesia E Madhe and Lekthai Thai restaurant.
Meals are delivered by couriers using motorcycles, scooters or bicycles.
The standard fee for delivery from McDonalds is £3.50.
Deliveries can be tracked through the app.
People in the area have been able to order food using the service since Thursday (April 25).
The launch will mean competition for JustEat, the UK-based food delivery platform already operating in the seaside town.
The app is free to download and available on Apple and Android handsets.