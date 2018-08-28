Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Five brilliant restaurants in the Great Yarmouth Borough ideal for Valentine’s Day

PUBLISHED: 13:17 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 08 February 2019

Take a look at five brilliant restaurants across the Great Yarmouth Borough ideal for Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take a look at five brilliant restaurants across the Great Yarmouth Borough ideal for Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

kieferpix

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner it is time to embrace your romantic spirit and start planning how you and your loved one will spend the night.

A cheeseboard at Branford's in Caister. Picture: Branford'sA cheeseboard at Branford's in Caister. Picture: Branford's

We’ve taken a look at five brilliant restaurants across the borough of Great Yarmouth which might take your fancy for the special evening.

Branford’s restaurant and bar, Caister

Branford’s offers diners a selection of classic British dishes with a modern twist.

For Valentine’s Day the restaurant has a special menu which will be available from February 14 to February 16, at a price of £35.

Mussels at Branford's. Picture: Branford'sMussels at Branford's. Picture: Branford's

This includes amuse-bouche and a glass of prosecco upon arrival, with tea/coffee and handmade chocolates to finish.

Waitress at Branford’s, Debbie Knowles, said: “We are already quite busy but there are still tables available.

“We would encourage people to book now to avoid missing out.”

For more details, click here to visit the website.

The Olive Garden restaurant in Gorleston. Picture: Geraldine ScottThe Olive Garden restaurant in Gorleston. Picture: Geraldine Scott

Olive Garden, Gorleston

In its chic setting, the Olive Garden aims to capture the essence of Cyprus using a variety of locally sourced products.

Specialising in Greek and Cypriot food, the restaurant is renowned for the Mediterranean twist it puts on dishes.

The restaurant is offering a special three course Valentine’s Day menu for £27.95.

Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel has received a national Rose award for its services. It puts the seafront hotel among a exclusive group of just 100 establishments.Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel has received a national Rose award for its services. It puts the seafront hotel among a exclusive group of just 100 establishments.

For more information click here.

Imperial Hotel, Great Yarmouth

Through its philosophy of ‘don’t fuss with the food, let the quality shine through’ the Cafe Cru restaurant at Imperial Hotel specialises in modern British food which includes slow roasted belly of pork and roasted cannon of lamb.

Romantics desiring the perfect sea view for the night can book a table at The Terrace which offers diners a wide selection of mouthwatering British classics.

Chico's restaurant in Great Yarmouth is a must for seafood lovers on Valentine's Day. Picture: Chico'sChico's restaurant in Great Yarmouth is a must for seafood lovers on Valentine's Day. Picture: Chico's

Couples will be choosing from the normal menu on Valentine’s Day.

Visit Imperial Hotel’s website for more details.

Chico’s restaurant, Great Yarmouth

Based on the town’s seafront, Chico’s is a must for seafood lovers.

Enjoy a delicious meal at Chico's. Picture: Chico'sEnjoy a delicious meal at Chico's. Picture: Chico's

Whether you like the simplicity of fish and chips or are feeling slightly more adventurous in your selection, diners will not be disappointed.

The restaurant has also caught our eye with its selection of Greek and Mediterranean options.

A normal menu will be on offer for the evening.

Owner Chico said the restaurant is filling up fast and he is looking forward to entertaining a full restaurant of guests.

For more details visit Chico’s Facebook page.

Prom Hotel, Great Yarmouth

The four star hotel offers couples the choice of two venues for their night of romance.

Diners looking for a more bubbly atmosphere can book a table at the Mermaid bar whereas those hoping for a more formal evening can make a reservation at the elegant, Strollers restaurant.

The Valentine’s Day menu is available from £19.95 per person.

Standouts from the menus include a sumptuous king prawn platter and the wild mushroom carbonara.

Click here to find out more.

