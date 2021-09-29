News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Grade II Listed Building to house independent businesses

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:34 PM September 29, 2021   
The Grade II Listed Vicarage Hub, which will be the new home of several independent businesses.

The Grade II Listed Vicarage Hub, which will be the new home of several independent businesses. - Credit: James Weeds

A new independent business hub is due to open in a Grade II listed building in Great Yarmouth, providing a one stop shop for health, celebrations and relaxation.

The Vicarage Hub, located on Church Plain, will be opening a yoga studio, counselling service and will be the new home for Kirsty's Cakery.

The Vicarage Hub sign outside the main door.

The Vicarage Hub on Church Plain will be home to a yoga studio, a counselling service and Kirsty's Cakery. - Credit: James Weeds

The yoga studio - which will be managed by Gorleston practitioner, Nathan Gray - will provide a number of sessions a week and is expected to be open in October.

Mr Gray, 46, said that the new space will be more beneficial to people of all needs.

"Being based in one space will allow more time to offer a lot more variety," Mr Gray said.

You may also want to watch:

"I can teach a broad range of disciplines and this space will help with that.

"One thing I say is - I don't teach yoga, I teach people.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner
  2. 2 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
  3. 3 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
  1. 4 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
  2. 5 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  3. 6 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  4. 7 Case of man accused of murder of Gorleston woman is adjourned
  5. 8 Work to protect clifftop home halted by council
  6. 9 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 'You could not care less' - Angry scenes at council meeting

"I recognise that certain types of yoga are not suitable for everybody.

"At the hub, we will have more time and space to explore back problems, stress problems and all the other issues from daily life.

"Being part of the Vicarage Hub, means that we can provide something grander, and collaborate with the other businesses which will be located here, including 25-minute-long express classes over lunchtime, where people attending classes can pick up a meal deal from Kirsty's Cakery afterwards.

"It's all very exciting."

Nathan Gray

Nathan Gray has been practicing yoga for over twenty years and has worked regularly in international centres in India. - Credit: James Weeds

The building, which was recently purchased by Rob Haslam, will also provide a space for counselling offered by Tanya Kecskes, a member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy and qualified in person-centred practice.

In the Priory behind the Vicarage Hub, a wedding space is provided, and is also the base for party supplier, Kacey's Crew.

The vicarage, which was originally built in the 1600s, is currently undergoing renovation inside.

People doing yoga poses

Samballa's Nathan Gray is a highly-trained international yoga instructor. He believes yoga should be fun and enjoyable to all levels and abilities. - Credit: Samballa Yoga

Mr Gray said: "There's been lots of sanding, painting, drilling and sawing.

"The building is steeped in history.

"It has a great energy."

Alongside his new studio, Mr Gray will continue teaching classes at Top Body Gym in Gorleston and organising fitness events across the county.

Mr Gray hopes to have open days to mark the opening of his new studio, where people can try different disciplines of yoga and discover what they like.

For more information on the businesses, email Nathan at nathan@samballayoga.com, visit Tanya Kecskes' website and Kirsty's Cakery on Facebook.

Inside the Vicarage Hub

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub.

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub - a lot of original features are being kept.

Inside the Vicarage Hub - a lot of original features are being kept. - Credit: James Weeds


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Star Hotel Great Yarmouth

New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon