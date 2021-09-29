Grade II Listed Building to house independent businesses

Published: 3:34 PM September 29, 2021

The Grade II Listed Vicarage Hub, which will be the new home of several independent businesses. - Credit: James Weeds

A new independent business hub is due to open in a Grade II listed building in Great Yarmouth, providing a one stop shop for health, celebrations and relaxation.

The Vicarage Hub, located on Church Plain, will be opening a yoga studio, counselling service and will be the new home for Kirsty's Cakery.

The Vicarage Hub on Church Plain will be home to a yoga studio, a counselling service and Kirsty's Cakery. - Credit: James Weeds

The yoga studio - which will be managed by Gorleston practitioner, Nathan Gray - will provide a number of sessions a week and is expected to be open in October.

Mr Gray, 46, said that the new space will be more beneficial to people of all needs.

"Being based in one space will allow more time to offer a lot more variety," Mr Gray said.

You may also want to watch:

"I can teach a broad range of disciplines and this space will help with that.

"One thing I say is - I don't teach yoga, I teach people.

"I recognise that certain types of yoga are not suitable for everybody.

"At the hub, we will have more time and space to explore back problems, stress problems and all the other issues from daily life.

"Being part of the Vicarage Hub, means that we can provide something grander, and collaborate with the other businesses which will be located here, including 25-minute-long express classes over lunchtime, where people attending classes can pick up a meal deal from Kirsty's Cakery afterwards.

"It's all very exciting."

Nathan Gray has been practicing yoga for over twenty years and has worked regularly in international centres in India. - Credit: James Weeds

The building, which was recently purchased by Rob Haslam, will also provide a space for counselling offered by Tanya Kecskes, a member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy and qualified in person-centred practice.

In the Priory behind the Vicarage Hub, a wedding space is provided, and is also the base for party supplier, Kacey's Crew.

The vicarage, which was originally built in the 1600s, is currently undergoing renovation inside.

Samballa's Nathan Gray is a highly-trained international yoga instructor. He believes yoga should be fun and enjoyable to all levels and abilities. - Credit: Samballa Yoga

Mr Gray said: "There's been lots of sanding, painting, drilling and sawing.

"The building is steeped in history.

"It has a great energy."

Alongside his new studio, Mr Gray will continue teaching classes at Top Body Gym in Gorleston and organising fitness events across the county.

Mr Gray hopes to have open days to mark the opening of his new studio, where people can try different disciplines of yoga and discover what they like.

For more information on the businesses, email Nathan at nathan@samballayoga.com, visit Tanya Kecskes' website and Kirsty's Cakery on Facebook.

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub. - Credit: James Weeds

Inside the Vicarage Hub - a lot of original features are being kept. - Credit: James Weeds



