Burning desire: The wax melt entrepreneurs who want to help others

Two friends have shared how their creative start-up helped them overcome lockdown adversity and become a success.

Kerry Scanlon, 36, said she became a "virtual recluse" while her friend Rebecca Frost, a hairdresser, lost her income and took up being a rep for a candle company.

Now she has a spring in her step and a drive to help other, often female, entrepreneurs who may also have found opportunity in tough times.

The two friends are enjoying success with their wax melt business, Little Wax Delights, having taken the brave step to start from scratch.

And while restrictions have eased and Mrs Frost can go back to work, they have carried on and now want to grow the business that has helped them to keep going.

Mrs Scanlon, who lives in Gorleston, said they had been selling their home-made products through Facebook and at car boots, but were now staging their own Christmas fair in Belton.

"We are both really up for helping other small businesses who make their own stuff at home," she said.

"We want to help other mums that are in a similar position trying to provide for their families."

So far 11 other businesses selling various wares including Christmas wreaths, resin products, and baby clothes are setting out their stalls at the John Green Institute in Belton on November 28, 12-3pm in Station Road South, Belton.

Mrs Scanlon said she had always enjoyed crafts and loved making things with her sons.

Returning to being creative had been therapeutic, helping to keep a lid on her anxiety she said.

She said she had suffered on and off but that she had really struggled during the pandemic.

"It lead me to become a bit of a recluse and not look after myself," she said.

"So this is a really big thing for me to put myself out there and meet people."

One of the positives of the pandemic was the "amazing" explosion of small businesses by women, who were often mums too, who started out with a hobby that turned into a business.

Their venture Little Wax Delights had created 15 varieties so far with a special winter range featuring salted caramel and cinnamon vanilla fragrances.

Snap bars are £2.50 each or five for £10. Sample hearts are also available at five for £5.

To find out more or to book a table at the craft fair contact Little Wax Delights via Facebook.







