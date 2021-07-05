Where to watch England v Denmark in Yarmouth area without booking table
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Want to see the match in a pub, but have yet to book a table? Well there may still be hope.
With beer gardens likely to be full for England's semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday some venues are still taking walk-ins, but be prepared to arrive early as plenty of others will have the same idea.
Here are some venues in and around Great Yarmouth where you can try your luck:
The Ocean Room, Gorleston
The nightclub says it has hosted a fantastic atmosphere throughout the tournament so far.
You may also want to watch:
Doors open at 6pm ahead of a 8pm kick off and tables are allocated on a first come first served basis so be prepared to get their early and queue for the best seats.
The Lion, Thurne
Most Read
- 1 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 2 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
- 3 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
- 4 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
- 5 Historic Yarmouth murder features in BBC TV show
- 6 Chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal takes role at private holiday club
- 7 WATCH: Video shows development of Yarmouth's new Marina Centre
- 8 Tributes to popular village stalwart who 'got things done'
- 9 Will you still wear a face mask if you don't have to?
- 10 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
Because of some no-shows it is walk-in only at Thurne, where the TV is outside under a marquee in the large gardens by the river.
The Jube, Market Gates, Great Yarmouth
The Jube is taking walk-ins only on Wednesday for the match.
Fans have been turning-up for matches up to three hours before the game to enjoy the build-up to kick-off, owner Bradley Fish said, adding: "We haven't had to turn anyone away so far because we have such a spacious venue."
The Marine, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth
The pub is showing the match and open for walk-ins. They advise getting there early.
Branfords/Old Hall, Caister
The marquee is fully booked but there is walk-in capacity on the terrace on the night, weather permitting.
The Kings Arms, Caister
The pub is showing the match with tables allocated on a first come first served basis
The Colonel H, Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth
You can watch the match here on a first come first served basis without booking.
The Sportsman's Arms, Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth
The pub is taking bookings, but there might be a chance of a few free tables available for walk-ins.