Where to watch England v Denmark in Yarmouth area without booking table

Liz Coates

Published: 2:32 PM July 5, 2021   
Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. Picture:

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrate another England goal against Ukraine in the Euros. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Want to see the match in a pub, but have yet to book a table? Well there may still be hope.

With beer gardens likely to be full for England's semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday some venues are still taking walk-ins, but be prepared to arrive early as plenty of others will have the same idea.

Here are some venues in and around Great Yarmouth where you can try your luck:

The Ocean Room, Gorleston

The nightclub says it has hosted a fantastic atmosphere throughout the tournament so far.

Doors open at 6pm ahead of a 8pm kick off and tables are allocated on a first come first served basis so be prepared to get their early and queue for the best seats.

The Lion, Thurne

Because of some no-shows it is walk-in only at Thurne, where the TV is outside under a marquee in the large gardens by the river.

The Jube

The Jube in Great Yarmouth has been well supported by fans who have enjoyed matches, safely, on the big screen, the venue's owner has said. - Credit: The Jube

The Jube, Market Gates, Great Yarmouth

The Jube is taking walk-ins only on Wednesday for the match. 

Fans have been turning-up for matches up to three hours before the game to enjoy the build-up to kick-off, owner Bradley Fish said, adding: "We haven't had to turn anyone away so far because we have such a spacious venue."

The Marine, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

The pub is showing the match and open for walk-ins. They advise getting there early.

Branfords/Old Hall, Caister

The marquee is fully booked but there is walk-in capacity on the terrace on the night, weather permitting.

The Kings Arms, Caister

The pub is showing the match with tables allocated on a first come first served basis

The Colonel H, Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth

You can watch the match here on a first come first served basis without booking.

The Sportsman's Arms,  Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth

The pub is taking bookings, but there might be a chance of a few free tables available for walk-ins.



